MODS / Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration- Friday, March 13, 2020

Broward County’s premier culinary event returns

By Kenny Spahn

Attention Food & Wine fans, networking movers & shakers, science geeks, and party-goers of all sorts: The MODS Celebration is almost here! “The 25th Annual Museum of Discovery and Science / Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration,” to be exact, which takes place Friday, March 13. As always, the big bash takes place at The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), withall proceeds going to the Museum.

Now in its 25th consecutive year, the MODS Celebration is a perennial fan favorite and has become one south Florida’s favorite and longest running culinary events. Don’t miss this amazing chance to sip, savor, and socialize amongst 1,500-or-so like-minded partygoers, amidst the fun and wonders of the MODS, while enjoying unlimited samplings from dozens of South Florida’s top eateries. The Celebration is always spectacular, and now with the big 25th Anniversary, it promises to be even better than ever.

South Florida’s culinary talent will truly be on display, with over two dozen all-star eateries participating, including: A Joy Wallace Catering, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Boatyard, Burlock Coast, Café ala Carte, Cookies by Design, CrepeMaker, Fare to Remember Catering, Grateful Palate Catering, Healthy Xpress, John Knox Village, Kona Ice of Hollywood Beach, Krispy Kreme, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Mai Kai, Mastro’s Ocean Club, Rooftop, S3, Seasons 52, Shooters Waterfront, Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery, Susie’s Scrumptious Sweets, Tasteful Thoughts, Truluck’s, Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, YOLO, YOT Bar & Kitchen, and more!

To accompany all this fine fare, enjoy endless tastings of fine wines, along with plenty of craft beers and select spirits (thanks to sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits) – plus a complimentary commemorative wine glass to take home. Also on tap for the evening: a Silent Auction with fantastic prize packages, live entertainment, and more. And of course, the ever-popular After Party in the MODS Atrium, where the food & drink continue, the music (and the guests!) get livelier, and partygoers dance off the calories under the stars.

“The Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration is always an incredible event in South Florida,” notes Joseph Cox, President and CEO of the Museum, “We strive to create unforgettable experience for each guest, with great food, wine and spirits, but most importantly, the coming together as a community for a local organization. This year will be another fantastic night!”

The MODS Celebration is a fantastic culinary celebration on its own – but what makes this even really special is not just the food and drink – it’s also the most fun and coolest setting of them all! That’s because it all happens within the awesome environs of the Museum of Discovery and Science – so in-between bites and sips you can roam around and explore, marvel at the awesome displays and live animals, and challenge your skills at some of the interactive games (particularly fun after a few dozen wine samplings!) – and maybe even learn a few things!

So mark your calendars for March 13 – and see you at the MODS!

The 25th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration takes place Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:30 pm (or 5:30 for VIP Platinum Experience ticketholders) through 10:30 pm at The Museum of Discovery and Science; and continues with the After Party from 10:30 – 11:00 p.m. in the MODS Atrium, located at 401 SW Second Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets are $150 for the Grand Tasting, or $300 for the Platinum VIP Experience (limited availability), which includes one-hour early access to the Grand Tasting, plus exclusive access to Platinum Lounge, and even complimentary Valet Parking!

A reduced Host Package group rate is available for $1,000 for 10 people; $2,750 for 12 people for VIP.

Ticket prices are all-inclusive, with unlimited samplings of all the food and drink offerings, plus entry to the exclusive After Party, and a complimentary special commemorative wine glass.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit http://modtickets.com/Mod/Tickets/Tickets.aspx?id=2683

or call (954) 467-MODS (6637).

For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, please contact Hillary Wallace at 954.713.0918 or hillary.wallace@mods.net.

About The Museum Of Discovery And Science

The MODS provides experiential pathways to lifelong learning in science through a constantly changing array of exhibits, programs and films, including the exclusive IMAX® theatre. Founded in 1976 as The Discovery Center, the nonprofit facility serves approximately 400,000 visitors annually. The Museum is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, with extended IMAX® hours on most evenings. For more information about the MODS, call (954) 467- MODS (6637), or visit: www.mods.org

About the Author :Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.