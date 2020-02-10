Liverpool-born Beatles Tribute Band to Visit Lake Worth on National Tour

See The Mersey Beatles at Duncan Theatre February 14th

Boca Raton, FL –The Mersey Beatles, a Liverpool-born & based Beatles tribute band and the house band for over a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club, will be performing at the Duncan Theatre on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. They will be performing an all new show of the #1 Hits plus Fab Favorites from all the eras.

The Mersey Beatles are no ordinary tribute band! Since 1999, the band has played sell-out shows in more than 20 countries, recreating the Beatles’ most popular hits. The lads grew up as childhood and schoolmate friends, just like The Beatles. They are the official Beatles tribute band representing the City of Liverpool, and from 2002 to 2012, they were the resident tribute band at The Cavern Club, the nightclub in Liverpool, England, where The Beatles perfected their act before launching a global

rock music revolution in the 1960s.

Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister and Director of the Cavern Club, endorses the band and traveled with them on many of their US tours. She says, “The Mersey Beatles have been playing the Cavern Club for over 15 years and are one of the best you will see!”

Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit, and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of the Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras.

To purchase tickets ($39 & 59 VIP) visit palmbeachstate.edu/theatre/duncan-theatre. VIP includes premium seating, a Mersey Beatles CD download, and an autographed poster. The Duncan Theatre is an all-ages venue and is located at 4200 South Congress Avenue #AU, Lake Worth, FL 33461

QUICK FACTS

+ Playing Duncan Theatre on Friday, February 14th at 8:00 p.m.

+ Liverpool-born & based Beatles tribute band

+ Endorsed by John Lennon’s sister, the Director of the Cavern Club, Julia Baird

+ Spent 12 years as resident band at the Cavern Club

+ Toured over 20 countries