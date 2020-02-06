La Boulangerie Boul’Mich ® — French Artisanal Bakery and Café with Latin Twist — Opens Sixth South Florida Location, Its First in Palm Beach County

Focused on a strategic growth plan, the Miami-based La Boulangerie Boul’Mich ® expands to Palm Beach County with the opening of its sixth location this week at Town Center at Boca Raton. The French artisanal deli, bakery and café with a Latin American twist is inspired by the Bohemian and informal ambiance along the Boul’Mich, the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris known for its quaint cafés, coffee shops, bookstores and boutiques. the

Villa Sota Holding LLC restaurant group, established in 2014, has La Boulangerie Boul’Mich locations in Key Biscayne, Aventura, Coral Way, Pinecrest and Fort Lauderdale.

Founders and partners have collectively managed more than 300 restaurants, spanning more than 35 years of experience in the industry – in the U.S. and Venezuela. With a proven entrepreneurial track record, the company has a vast blended experience in various industries: retail, manufacturing, accounting, finance, marketing and design and conceptualization of more than 20 restaurant concepts. Their La Boulangerie Boul’Mich locations offer homemade food, authenticity in what its offers, freshness every day, natural and unique flavors, and great service in a distinctive setting.

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich®:

An Ideal Meeting and Dining Place for Those Seeking New Experiences and Great Food

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a different option that combines casual dining with quick table service as found in a European-style cafe. There is an array of flavor combinations of fresh products in light and cozy ambiance that combines the industrial era with cozy lighting and décor from vintage antiques lining the walls, including baking tools, sports equipment, clocks, phones, and more. Infusing a “clarity of place”, the colors represent the French flag surrounded by earth and lively tones, and natural and reclaimed materials. There is an open ceiling, a semi-open kitchen and creative artisanal designs featured on back counter chalkboard walls, in lighting fixtures, etc. Décor and operations reflect the company’s sustainability commitment, to recycle, repurpose, reuse, eat local and drink local. On beautiful weather days, three outdoor garage-style doors open for quaint terrace dining; indoor seating in the mall entrance hallway is also available.

“La Boulangerie Boul’Mich guests look for a new experience while discovering delicious flavors,” added Villa Sota Holding LLC Partner Avy Cohen. “They want to taste something different where food quality is excellent and always fresh, and enjoy international artisanal and homemade style cuisine with the best local ingredients.”

Delivering Quality, Variety, Flavor and Freshness; No Preservatives, Gelatins, nor Additives

Everything served at La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is made fresh daily, in house, from scratch. The restaurant group uses its own proprietary recipes for its artisan breads, pastries, pastas, juices, soups, omelets, benedicts, quiches, gourmet sandwiches, fresh salads, entrees and desserts (many of which have been passed down from the partners’ grandmothers). Since no preservatives, gelatins, nor additives are ever used, many of its desserts created with the purist of ingredients are offered in recyclable glass jar containers that guests can take home.

To ensure freshness and quality La Boulangerie Boul’Mich preps from its own state-of-the-art 3,000-square-foot commissary on Coral Way in Miami and operates its own distribution system that delivers all the essential ingredients and supplies daily to all of its stores.

A Robust Flavor-full Mix

“We believe the European and Latin American cultures are a perfectly natural fit at the table at family gatherings, business meetings and more,” continued Cohen. “So many of the products you find in Europe, you will find with a twist in Latin America.”

So rather than merely infusing European influence into its authentic French recipes,

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich offers a variety of selections of European and Latin American cuisine throughout its breakfast, lunch, afternoon and dinner menu. While many of its recipes come from pure French inspiration, guests also enjoy original culinary fare born of distinctive Latin American and Mediterranean influences.

For example, Cohen shares that there is a variety of influences served up for breakfast (all day long!). There are omelets, quiches, the Perico (scrambled eggs typical from Venezuela and other Latin American countries) and Huevos Rancheros (from Mexico). An example of “a mix” is the La Boulangerie Boul’Mich Chocolate Croissant. It is deliberately not called a “Pain au Chocolat” as is the name of the traditional French chocolate version of a croissant because the La Boulangerie Boul’Mich recipe uses chocolate chips and is baked in a half-moon croissant shape, not the traditiona

French shape.

Fast Food is Not Good; Good Food is not Fast: Everything Served is Made to Order.

Cohen shares that among the most popular guest picks are:

Norwegian Benedict: Fresh eggs poached, over a toasted muffin with Norwegian Smoked Salmon, sautéed onions and capers and a delicate touch of its signature homemade Hollandaise sauce, with a side order of roasted tomato and asparagus

Fresh eggs poached, over a toasted muffin with Norwegian Smoked Salmon, sautéed onions and capers and a delicate touch of its signature homemade Hollandaise sauce, with a side order of roasted tomato and asparagus Croque Madame : Open French baguette with “Black Forest” ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes baked under two fried eggs and a touch of Béchamel sauce

: Open French baguette with “Black Forest” ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes baked under two fried eggs and a touch of Béchamel sauce Quinoa Salad : Quinoa, red onions, black olives, celery, red and green bell peppers, with lemon and olive oil dressing

: Quinoa, red onions, black olives, celery, red and green bell peppers, with lemon and olive oil dressing Classic Turkey Sandwich : Signature oven-roasted turkey, avocado, lettuce and tomatoes, with mustard and mayonnaise

: Signature oven-roasted turkey, avocado, lettuce and tomatoes, with mustard and mayonnaise French Dip : Slow-cooked roast beef,­ melted Swiss cheese and caramelized onions with a salty “au jus” dip

: Slow-cooked roast beef,­ melted Swiss cheese and caramelized onions with a salty “au jus” dip Pastas : Lasagna, Gnocchi, Ravioli, Pappardelli, Fettuccini, Spaghetti

: Lasagna, Gnocchi, Ravioli, Pappardelli, Fettuccini, Spaghetti Desserts: Freshly Baked Croissants (Plain, Nutella®, Apple, Chocolate, Almond, Almond & Chocolate, Guava & Cheese) Dessert in Jars: Tres Leches, Chocolate Mousse, Oreo Marquise, Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Key Lime Pie, Pecan Pie, Nutella Mousse, Fruit Tart, Dulce De Leche Mousse.

Alfajor (Argentinian Cookie)

(Argentinian Cookie) Media Luna

Tequeño (Venezuelan Cheese Stick)

(Venezuelan Cheese Stick) Pan De Bono (Colombian Cheese Bread)

(Colombian Cheese Bread) Pan Brioche

Baguette (Plain / Whole Wheat)

The Go-To for International Coffees: The Liquid Melody for the Soul

Upon arrival, guests are met with the refreshing aroma of international coffees, including a variety of European bold brews, some featuring sophisticated barista artistry, like the Nutccino (made with Nutella). Selections range from American, Expresso and Café au Lait to Macchiato, Cortadito, Mochaccino, Cappuccino to BomBon, Affogato, and Americano/Guayoyo.

Coming Soon to Town Center location:

Available throughout the day, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich guests at Town Center at Boca Raton will soon be able to select from French wines, Champagne and beers to mimosas made with freshly squeezed orange juice and bottles of red and white

Sangría made with refreshing fruit.

“We love that we have the best of both worlds at Town Center at Boca Raton, our first location at a closed mall,” added Cohen. “Because we have both inside and outside entrances, our guests can shop inside the mall and end up dining at La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, or they can come directly to us without entering the mall. There is valet

parking just outside our doors, as well as plenty of covered garage parking.”

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is located at the Oak Tree Valet Entrance at Town Center at Boca Raton, 6000 Glades Road, between Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s. Open daily: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information on dining at La Boulangerie Boul’Mich ® or its full-service at-home and corporate catering, visit laboulangerieusa.com.