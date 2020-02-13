JEC of South Florida Annual Gala Dinner Celebrates 15 Years of Jewish Outreach

Boca Raton, FL – JEC of South Florida is celebrating a decade and a half of outreach at their Annual Gala Dinner on Monday, February 24 at B’nai Torah in Boca Raton. Honorees include Jewish Unity Award recipients Karen Goliger and Ed Shogan, and L’Dor V’Dor Award recipient Mike Leven.

The Jewish Education Center of South Florida, located in Boca Raton, was founded in 2005 by Rabbi Shimon Feder to combat Jewish assimilation and apathy in the local community and has inspired thousands of Jews of all ages since its inception. The JEC offers 7 divisions including Hebrew School, Camp Nageela Boca, Ohr High School Program, College Campus Outreach Program, Adult Education, Women’s Programming, and Shabbat and High Holiday Programming. The JEC also runs yearly trips to Israel.

JEC is located at 500 NE Spanish River Blvd Suite 15/16, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

The 15th Annual Gala Dinner will take place at B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th St. Boca Raton, FL 33433. Cocktail hour starts at 6:00 p.m. Dinner and reception begin at 7:00 p.m. Couvert: $180/person.

For more information, corporate sponsorships, or to RSVP, call (561) 544-2854 or visit jecsouthflorida.org.