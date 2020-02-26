Jeanne Evert Dubin, 62, Took Pride in Helping Delray, Loved the Area

Delray Beach, FL – Services were held this week for Jeanne Evert Dubin, a former world-ranked professional tennis player and a younger sister of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, died this week after a 2 ½ year bout with ovarian cancer.

The Delray Beach resident was well respected and was deeply involved with the Delray Beach Tennis Center where she manager for several years.

“Jeanne was selfless, caring and kind,” Chris Evert told the Associated Press. “As a sister, I admired her stellar character and her unwavering devotion to her loved ones. She fought a brave battle and now heaven is lucky to have her.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Ms. Evert Dubin, 62, was one of five tennis playing children raised by renowned teaching pro and former standout player Jimmy Evert and his wife Colette. She and her siblings attended St. Anthony’s grade school and later St. Thomas Aquinas high school.

She turned pro at age 15 in 1973 after having already beaten established stars Rosie Casals and top-ranked Margaret Court. For two years, she teamed with sister Chris in doubles, and they were ranked as high as No. 4. Ms. Evert Dubin was the youngest to represent her country in Wightman Cup competition in 1973. She didn’t lose a match in helping the U.S. reach the Fed Cup final in 1974.

She retired from competition in 1978 after reaching a career-high 28th in the world.

While she was competing at the Rogers Cup in Montreal in 1978, she met Brahm Dubin when he was involved with the promotional aspects of the tournament, according to her obituary at Lorne and Sons Funeral Home.

They married the following year in Fort Lauderdale and were the parents of Eric and Catie.

The couple moved to Delray Beach and founded Dubin and Associates, a golf and tennis management, development and consultation company, in 1987. It later became known as the JCD Sports Group. In 1994, the company was awarded the contract to manage the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

She helped manage the center, ran the ladies’ leagues and worked as a teaching professional.

After her husband died in 2006, she carried on as an active owner of the company.

“She was a positive, friendly person,” said Sharon Painter, who works as managing partner of JCD Sports Group. “There are many young people and ladies that played with her or she’s taught through the years. She was very well-respected.”