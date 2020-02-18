Published On: Tue, Feb 18th, 2020

Horses and Hounds Event

My travels took me up to Wellington this weekend for the Tri-County Animal Rescue  Horses and Hounds event.  I was on the committee for the best dressed dog contest handing out the prizes to all of the winners along with Jay DiPietro and Former State Senator Maria Sachs who were the judges.    There were dancing and prancing horses, food trucks, a silent auction and mini horses to take your picture with..  A fun day with a very large turnout!  My friends, Mike and Kristina McGrath gave a very large donation to this great charity. Kudo’s to Tri County’s Sharon   

About the Author

- i AM A RETIRED REALTOR FROM MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY WHERE I SOLD HOMES FOR SEVERAL PROMINENT BUILDERS. I MOVED TO BOCA RATON 20 YEARS AGO WHEN I MARRIED MY HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY. I AM A FORMER REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER, BLACK HAT DIVA LEADER AND RECENTLY RAISED FUNDS FOR THE LYNN CANCER INSTITUTE FOUNDATION. IN MEMORY OF MY LATE HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY I AM A MEMBER OF JAFCO, JEWISH FOSTER CARE, AND SUPPORT SEVERAL LOCAL CHARITIES IN OUR AREA.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It