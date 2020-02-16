Help Our Babies Thrive – Diapers make a difference

Boca West Children’s Foundation will partner with the Junior League of Boca Raton on February 18 for a Diaper Drive!

Last year the drive collected 40,000 diapers. – The goal this year is to collect 50,000 diapers.

Please drop off diapers:

VEGSO COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER located at 261 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33432

You can contact the Vegso Community Resource Center by phone at 561.620.2553

Size 2 is what is truly needed.

1 in 3 American families’ reports experiencing diaper need.

2 million children in the U.S. aged three or younger live in poor or low-income families.

Infants require up to 12 diapers per day, toddlers about 8.

Disposable diapers can cost $70 to $80 per month per baby.

No state or federal child safety-net program allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers.

Without transportation, buying diapers at a convenience store rather than a large “big box” store can significantly increase the monthly cost of diapers.

Most childcare centers, even free and subsidized facilities require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers.

Want to help but can’t stop by the store? A donation of $25 will purchase 120 diapers, $50 will purchase 250 diapers, and $100 will purchase 500 diapers.

Donations may be made by check to Boca West Children’s Foundation and mailed to PO Box 3070, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

You may also donate on www.BocaWestFoundation.org and in the comments box, please specify your donation is for the Diaper Drive.

When you have limited funds, keeping an infant in diapers becomes a luxury. Please mothers and babies fighting their way out of poverty.