Free Mental Health Resources Boca Raton Residents Should be Using

It’s important to take care of your mental health. If you live in Boca Raton, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re aware of resources that can help you to improve your mental health.

In this article, we’ll provide some statistics regarding mental health in Boca Raton, followed by providing some information on local resources that Boca Raton residents can use. These resources should help you find the support that you need to keep you and your loved ones in tip-top mental shape.

Mental Health in Boca Raton, FL

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America. While tourists may be able to enjoy Florida without taking into account the mental health situation, locals may be faced with a separate plight.

Much like anywhere in the United States, Boca Raton – and the rest of Florida – is dealing with a mental health crisis. Boca Raton – a city found in Palm Beach County – is technically part of the Miami Metropolitan Area.

Boca Raton is nestled between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, on the north and south respectively. Boca Raton is a charming city with a small-town feel, Mediterranean Revival architecture, and beautiful beaches.

Situated with the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the entire city only has 98,000 full-time residents. Of these residents, the average yearly income is about $55,000.

A number of factors contribute to the mental health situation in Boca Raton.

The city has an unemployment rate of 6.6%, and these unemployed people often face difficulty finding free mental health resources

The poverty rate in Boca Raton is about 9.26%. This is a bit lower than the average poverty rate in America (12.3%) however, there is some evidence that there is a disproportionate ratio of impoverished minorities in Boca Raton in comparison to the white population. For example, the population of Boca Raton suffers from a whopping 30% poverty rate. These impoverished individuals often struggle to find mental health treatment more than wealthier individuals.

Statistics Regarding Mental Health in Florida

Florida is one of the many states in America that is dealing with a mental health crisis. Issues like poverty, unfair distribution of wealth among minorities, and unemployment all contribute to these issues.

Florida is rated 32nd out of all states in regards to its mental health situation. This is better than many states, but far from perfect.

While Florida may have a low prevalence of mental health issues (rated 9 out of all states), the availability of mental health care is quite low. Florida ranks 43rd out of all states.

Florida is one of the worst states in terms of how much money it allocates for mental health services.

Mental Health Services in Boca Raton

There are a number of services that people in Boca Raton could consider using to help them with their mental health situation.

E-counseling.com . Since Boca Raton – and Florida in general – are among the worst in America in regard to how much money is spent on mental health treatment, it’s no surprise that residents might have to look online for treatment. E-counseling is a portal that allows people to locate and connect with therapists from wherever they are. While the actual therapy itself is not free, the service can be utilized to help find an appropriate therapist.



Catholic Charities of the Diocese is a non-profit family service organization that strives to provide affordable mental health services to people throughout the Palm Beach area.

The Faulk Center for Counseling is another affordable organization that offers help to people of all ages.

Conclusion

If you live in Boca Raton, it’s a good idea to make sure that you can find an affordable facility to help you with any mental health issues that might arise. This article has provided you with some services that are affordable – if not free.