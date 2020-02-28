Florida Prepares for a Pandemic: Vice President Pence to Discuss Coronavirus in PBC on Friday

The CDC has recently made waves in announcing that the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. is not a matter of “if” but “when”.

Understandably, this statement has caused many state officials to set coronavirus plans in place as a form of preparation.

Vice President, Mike Pence, was recently named head of the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response and will be meeting with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis.

Pence and DeSantis will meet Friday at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation on the Palm Beach International Airport property.

The meeting will work to set in place preparedness plans for Florida in the case of a coronavirus outbreak.

As of this past Thursday, Governor DeSantis announced there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida however it is a rapidly changing situation and requires specific monitoring and planning.

According to WPTV, Governor DeSantis is following the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services associated with preventative measures for coronavirus.

Although it is still unclear on Pence and DeSantis’ plans for containment and prevention, Florida also has an Incident Management Team in place for a potential outbreak.