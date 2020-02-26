First Dealership to Open in Boca

Atlantis Motor Group Brings First Exotic Car Showroom To A Non-Warehouse District In Boca Raton Since The 1950s

From the 2020 Bugatti Divo in blazing red to the Porsche GT2RS in lizard green, Atlantis Motor Group (AMG) will deliver these and a lot more exotic cars ranging from $100,000 to $5 million to Boca Raton driveways this February 2020.

Boca Raton, FL – Atlantis Motor Group (AMG) is pleased to announce it is nearing the final stages of construction and preparing for the grand opening event slated for February 2020.www.atlantismotorgroup.com.

Co-partners Ken Gold and Richard Weisman, the long-time exotic car businessmen who owned the mega-successful dealership in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, are gearing up to unveil the finest and most significant inventory of exotic vehicles and race cars from around the globe at the 14,000-square-foot, one-story showroom located at 351 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL ( former Sound Advice building).

An exclusive guest list of car enthusiasts, media, VIPs, and local elected officials will be invited to attend.

Inventory will include late model Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche and more. AMG will also have an off-site service department staffed with the finest mechanics scouted worldwide and brought to Boca Raton.

AMG’s Motorsports division caters to the ”gentleman racer” or collector seeking a rare and historic automobile, or a current competition car. “Speaking as a long-time vintage race car driver and avid Porsche enthusiast myself,” says Gold, “I have no doubt our clientele will be impressed with our line-up of competition cars.”

The showroom’s interior design is fully open with sleek furniture and modern decor to create a world-class ambience and exciting experience. With its prime location in beautiful East Boca Raton, AMG is conveniently located off the 95 or Federal Hwy. For more information, directions, or inventory questions, please visit www.atlantismotorgroup.com.