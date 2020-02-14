Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Government

As two years have gone by since the devastating Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, the father of one of the victims recently filed a lawsuit.

Andrew Pollack’s 17-year-old daughter, Meadow, was one of the lives lost two years ago when gunman Nicholas Cruz carried out the attack.

Pollack recently filed a lawsuit this past Wednesday in the federal court against the United States of America.

According to WPTV, the lawsuit filing states how the FBI knew that Nikolas Cruz “had the desire and capability to carry out a mass school shooting” because he had spent months gathering weapons and ammunition.

As a result, Pollack believes the FBI failed to take proper action which led to their negligent behavior.

The wrongful death lawsuit is seeking recovery of damages involved with the pain and suffering associated with Meadow Pollack’s survivors.

School Resource officer Scot Peterson was also sued by Pollack and Kaplan for child neglect in relation to Meadow’s death. Peterson is now faced with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury from the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Support your local newspaper with a contribution of any size. Click Here.