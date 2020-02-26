By: Robert S Curry Employees are your greatest asset! The former CEO of Xerox, Anne M. Mulcahy, made this famous quote and I could not agree with her words anymore! I have written several articles on this particular topic, but this statement describes my philosophy the best in two sentences.

“Employees are a company’s greatest asset—they’re your competitive advantage. You want to attract and retain the best; provide them with encouragement, stimulus, and make them feel that they are an integral part of the company’s mission.” ~Anne M. Mulcahy, former CEO of Xerox

One of my former employers had the secret to hiring the best employees and eliminating turnover.

Employees can be your company’s greatest asset if you use the same hiring procedure and corporate culture as one of my former employers.

Bob, we had never offered a person a job with our company before we did a complete and comprehensive background, criminal, drug, and credit check on the candidate. Our company has a minimal amount of turnover with our firm because we treat people with the respect that they deserve. We pay every employee a fair salary, at or even above the market for their position. All employees receive a bonus based upon the company’s profits.

Employees are Your Greatest Asset!

My partner and I believe that the way we make money with our business is to hire the best people in the area, treat them with respect, give them the tools to do their job, provide them an excellent environment to work in and compensate them fairly. We do a performance review with all employees in the company every January and July. We share with them what they are doing right and where they may need to improve. The review times in this firm are easy to deal with because we employ the best people. Everyone loves working here and respects their job. We have not have had an employee leave the company in two and a half years.

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

Please click on the links below to read my other articles like Employees are Your Greatest Asset!

It is Okay to Ask for Help!

Work Should be More Fun Than Stress!

Always Pay the Company’s Payroll Taxes First!

Recently, I published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

If the information in this article Employees are Your Greatest Asset! helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at bob@ceorsc.com and share with me the story.

If you would like to purchase either or both books autographed by the author, please click on the following link: Losses to Profits Series.

The Turnaround & From Red to Black