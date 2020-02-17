Election Day is 30 Days Away – Don’t Be an Observer – Be a Participant!

If you have not registered to vote or if you have not identified yourself as a Republican or Democrat you will not be able to cast your ballot for a nominee in the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary. If you are registered to vote but do not wish to affiliate with one of those two political parties, you will only be able to vote in a municipal election (e.g. Mayor in the City of Boca Raton or a member of your City Commission).

The Supervisor of Elections will CLOSE the list of registered voters at the close of business tomorrow (Tuesday)!

The right to vote is one of the fundamental liberties we enjoy as Americans. It is also one of the greatest civic responsibilities U.S. Citizens have. Exercise your right to vote and understand your responsibilities as a voter.

If you are not already registered to vote in Florida, eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election.

Your residential address on file at our office determines the issues and candidates that will be on your ballot. You may also include a different mailing address for us to use when sending elections-related materials, including your Vote-by-Mail ballot if you request one.

Your party affiliation determines which candidates will be on your ballot during Primary Elections. Florida is a closed primary state, which means that you must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s Primary Election. You may change your party affiliation at any time, but it must be done 29 days before a Primary Election to be valid for that election.

If you prefer not to be affiliated with a party, you may register as No Party Affiliation (NPA). In that case, only non-partisan races or issues included in the Primary Election will be on your ballot unless a Universal Primary Contest occurs. A Universal Primary Contest occurs when all candidates in the same race have the same party affiliation and the winner will have no opposition in the General Election.

YOU ARE ELIGIBLE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN FLORIDA IF:

you are a citizen of the United States of America;

you are a Florida resident;

you are at least 18 years old (you may pre-register to vote at the age of 16, but you cannot vote until you are 18 years old);

you have not been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state; and

you have not been convicted of a felony, or have been convicted of a felony and had your voting rights restored. Please visit our Amendment 4 FAQs page for more information.

Notice: It is a 3rd degree felony to submit false information. Maximum penalties are $5,000 and/or 5 years in prison.

When you register to vote or update your voter registration record (change to your address, name or political party), we will mail you a new or updated Voter Information Card. It is important that you review the card to make sure all information is correct.

The card includes your party affiliation, assigned precinct and polling location, and your assigned district offices (local, state and federal). If you do not receive your card within 4 weeks, or to replace a lost card, please contact our office (561) 656-6200.

Note: The voter information card cannot be used as a form of identification at the polls.

For more information on the online voter registration process, and registration information, please visit the Florida Division of Elections Voter Registration page.

REGISTER ONLINE!

This system can be used to submit a new registration, makes changes to your existing registration information (i.e., party affiliation, address changes, name changes, etc.), or to prefill a voter registration application form.

You will need your Florida driver license or FL ID card, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number to submit your application online.

You should not use this system to register or update your voter registration information if your address is protected. Contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office (561) 656-6200, or the office in your county, to register.

PREFER PAPER?

Voter Registration Application forms are available at any Supervisor of Elections office, local library, or any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting, or trapping permits.

Download your voter registration application here and return your completed form to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in person or by mail to P.O. Box 22309, West Palm Beach FL, 33416.

You may also register to vote at any of these voter registration agencies: