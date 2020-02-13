Downtown Boca Jewish Business Network to Present Kivi Bernhard

The Downtown Boca Jewish Business Network has announced their speaker on Thursday February 20th will be Kivi Bernhard.

The Jewish Business Network will meet at 5:30PM at the Royal Palm Residences Sales Office (475 E Royal Palm Rd Boca Raton FL 33432).

Admission is $20 at the door or $18 if paid in advance. Please RSVP at www.BocaBeachChabad.com/JBN or call 561.394.9770.

Cocktails and hor’s derves will be served.

Taking to corporate stages across the globe, Kivi Bernhard is often described as an amalgamation of “Crocodile Dundee” and “Jerry McGuire with a yamaka.”

Recently recognized by Meetings Magazine as one of the top ten platform speakers in America, Kivi Bernhard has addressed business audiences across the globe from Bangkok to the Bahamas. Kivi is also the author of the internationally acclaimed business book; LeopardologyTM – The Hunt For Profit In A Tough Global Economy.

With the intrigue of Kivi ascending the stages of some of the world’s largest corporations as a renowned business keynote speaker, it is the fact that he does so as a loud and proud observant Jew that has him so heavily requested to speak in the Jewish world.

Today Kivi is the CEO of a Florida based energy company producing Jet Fuel from organic mass while continuing to work with speaker bureaus all over the world, as he shares his award winning keynote presentation, with management, leadership and sales teams of Fortune 500’s. Described by a leading corporate speaker bureaus as “one of the most dynamic and talented business speakers in the world today” Kivi Bernhard has appeared on CNN, CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, TBS and PBS and is widely known for keynoting the Samsung 50th Anniversary global event at sea.