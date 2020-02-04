Councilwoman O’Rourke has happy news 

By: Dale King

Boca City Councilwoman Andrea Levine O’Rourke has good news to share.

In an email to constituents, she said: “Last Friday at 5 p.m., the qualifying period to run for Boca Raton City Council in the 2020 election closed. I officially have no opponent. I am humbled and honored by the support I feel from the community. A huge thank you for the vote of confidence in my service. I will continue to do my very best in making decisions that will represent the greater good of this amazing community. Please check updated information on my website.”

