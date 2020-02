I attended the Concours d’Elegance gala in support of the Boys and Girls Club at the Boca Resort on Saturday evening with Kristina and Mike McGrath.that was chaired by Rick and Rita Case. A large silent auction with fabulous prizes helped raise funds for this worthwhile charity along with a huge donation by my friend, Mike McGrath for a painting. Comedian Billy Gardell entertained the crowd along with Helio Castroneves of Dancing with the Stars.