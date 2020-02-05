Community To Recognize South Florida Physicians & Medical Professionals on National Doctors Day

Nominations Are Open to the Public

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) once again revs up community celebration of the area’s top Medical Professionals on “National Doctors Day” (HYD) at the nonprofit’s Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon to be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. While recognizing favorite physicians from Palm Beach and Broward counties, the event raises funds for the Helen M. Babione Medical Scholarship that benefits medical and nursing school students attending four local universities: Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at FAU, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at FAU, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Founding Members Alan Kaye and Janice Williams are again co-chairing this year’s luncheon with Honorary Co-Chairs Debbie and Steve Schmidt and Honorary Physician Advisor Dr. Jeffrey Stein, who was named the 2019 “Doctor of Distinction.” Speakers include Dr. James Galvin, a board-certified neurology specialist, and students who have benefitted from the HYD scholarships at Lynn University, Charles E. Schmidt College of Nursing, and Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. Sponsors include Elaine J. Wold and Christine E. Lynn.

Doctor Nominations Have Opened Online

For the 22nd year, the public is again invited to nominate their favorite physician by downloading a nomination form found online at www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org and donating $50 per nomination or $125 for three nominations. There is no limit to how many doctors a patient can nominate or how many times they nominate each of them.

Patients are encouraged to attend the event with their nominee(s). All nominated physicians are invited to attend the luncheon as a guests of the RCDBR; tickets for the luncheon are available to the public for $150 per person.

“The Honor Your Doctor Luncheon has become a heartwarming annual tradition for many of Boca Raton’s community leaders, medical community and philanthropists,” said HYD Luncheon Co-Chair Alan Kaye.

Co-Chair Janice Williams added that “This scholarship fundraiser continues to grow in nominations and attendees, and thus funds available for deserving students who want to attend our local universities. By engaging these students from the very beginning in the community through generous and meaningful local support, we hope to encourage them to launch their careers and remain in practice here in Boca Raton .”

For nominations, sponsorships, information and reservations, contact 561-299-1429, email hyd@rotaryboca.org or to pay online visit https://tinyurl.com/RCDBRFHYD

The Award-Winning Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton founded July 2012 (Rotary District 6930 Club of The Year 2014-2015; 2017-2018; 2018 – 2019; Rotary International Platinum Citation 2018 – 2019; District 6930 Governor’s Citation 2018 – 2019; 100% Paul Harris Fellow Club) is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through the efforts of Rotary International’s philosophy of “Service Above Self.” The Club produces signature annual fundraisers; The Annual Honor Your Doctor Luncheon and The Boca Raton Mayors Ball benefitting health & wellness in the Boca Community. For more information about the Club visit www.rotaryboca.org or email info@rotaryboca.org.

