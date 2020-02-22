The City of Boca Raton Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for Opening of Hillsboro El Rio Park South

By: Robert S Weinroth

Good things come to those who wait …

Great things come to those who wait longer!

For David O. Johnson, and the many residents who have advocated for two decades for a park in the southeastern portion of the City of Boca Raton, today’s official opening of the Hillsboro El Rio Park, scattered showers couldn’t dampen their excitement.

Once home to the City’s landfill, the area has recently seen infrastructure improvements including a water main replacement along 18th Street followed by repaving of 18th Street and upgrades to the railroad tracks that include the quiet zone features to accommodate the new Brightline train.