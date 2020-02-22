Published On: Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

The City of Boca Raton Hosts Ribbon-Cutting for Opening of Hillsboro El Rio Park South

By: Robert S Weinroth

Good things come to those who wait …
Great things come to those who wait longer!

For David O. Johnson, and the many residents who have advocated for two decades for a park in the southeastern portion of the City of Boca Raton, today’s official opening of the Hillsboro El Rio Park, scattered showers couldn’t dampen their excitement.

Once home to the City’s landfill, the area has recently seen infrastructure improvements including a water main replacement along 18th Street followed by repaving of 18th Street and upgrades to the railroad tracks that include the quiet zone features to accommodate the new Brightline train.

The City of Boca Raton hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for today’s opening of Hillsboro El Rio Park South. Past and present members of the City Council attended including Mayor Scott Singer, Deputy Mayor Jeremy Rodgers, Council Members Monica Mayotte, Andrea O’Rourke, Andy Thompson, former Mayor Steven Abrams and former Deputy Mayor and current Palm Beach County Commissioner, Robert Weinroth.

Following the ceremony, there were community events for residents to enjoy including pickleball demonstrations and children’s activities.

(l-r) Robert S Weinroth, Susan Whelchel, Jeremy Rodgers, Andrea O’Rourke, Steven L Abrams, Scott Singer, Monica Mayotte, Andy Thomson and Craig Ehrnst

Development of Hillsboro El Rio Park South officially started in February 2019 after a renewed commitment was made to enhance activities at the City’s waterfront park sites.

Located on the south side of SW 18th St between Dixie Hwy and the El Rio Canal, the 14-acre site is the newest city park. The project cost approximately $7.8 million.

The revitalized park features the following:

  • Walking, jogging path with a fitness station
  • Playground
  • Basketball court
  • Pickeball courts
  • Sand volleyball court
  • Tennis courts
  • Picnic pavilions
  • A soft launch area for canoes, kayaks and paddle boards into the El Rio Canal
  • Parking and restroom facilities

Hillsboro El Rio Park North includes athletic fields and was opened to the public in 2002. Fire Station 8, which is situated on the NE section of the city-owned parcel, was dedicated in 2005.

Another beautiful amenity for our residents to enjoy!

