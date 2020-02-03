The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches Upcoming Concert Titled “Broadway’s Best

Soaring from Stage to Screen” to Feature Internationally Renowned Soprano Lisa Vroman

Boca Raton, FL – The Choral Society of the Palm Beaches brings you Broadway’s Best: Soaring from Stage to Screen featuring internationally acclaimed Broadway star Lisa Vroman. From Broadway to Classics, on stage and in concert, Lisa Vroman has established herself as one of America’s most versatile voices. She has been regarded as a “musical and theatrical marvel” by the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as “one of American Musical Theater’s most beautiful voices” by acclaimed Broadway producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

“I have been singing with this group for around 20 years, ever since my stepfather, Calvin Gage, and mom, Gail Gage, retired to Palm Beach Gardens and took over the group. They met Mark (Aliapoulios), and the history of our tradition continues!” — Lisa

Music will include selections from Beauty and the Beast as well as timeless classics like Carousel and Oklahoma! This is a concert you won’t want to miss.

+ Date & Time

Saturday, February 22 @ 7:30 pm Sunday, February 23 @ 4:00 pm

+ Admission cost

Adults: $25, Students: $10 (with ID)

+ Location Osher Lifelong Learning Auditorium, Florida Atlantic University, Jupiter Campus

5353 Parkside Drive, Jupiter, Florida

+ For more ticket information, visit our website:

www.choralsocietypalmbeaches.org/tickets or call 561-626-9997