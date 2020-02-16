BUBBLES & BURGERS Bash by The Beach! 2-20-2020

Get ready for the Boca Bacchanal Bubbles & Burgers By the Beach Bash at the Boca Beach Club! This alliterative event takes place this Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6:00 – 8:30 pm at the Boca Beach Club along the beach.

After a tremendous success the inaugural launch last year, this fun-filled event is back and even better! Bubbles & Burgers is a pre-festival warm-up event for the famous Boca Bacchanal, which takes place March 7 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club (look for my upcoming feature on the Bacchanal Grand Tasting). The night will feature an array of scrumptious gourmet burgers, a craft beer, and an outstanding selection of fine wines and Champagnes, all of which will be complimented by panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Guests will also enjoy a photo booth and music by New York Sounds DJ & Entertainment, and even free valet parking. As part of the Boca Bacchanal, all proceeds go to benefit the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

If the concept of sampling all your choice of ultimate gourmet burgers, along with spectacular sides, fine wines and champagnes in a relaxed beachside setting sounds good, then this is for you! Foodies rejoice: Check out the menu of slider-size gourmet burgers on tap for the evening: 24-Hour Braised Short Rib Burger on brioche roll with Irish cheddar, and horseradish crema; Moroccan Lamb Burger with cucumber tzatziki on a caramelized onion roll; “The Last King of Scotland” (pink salmon croquette, baby spinach slaw, and whole grain mustard); The All American Slider topped with thick-cut American cheese and a kosher pickle on a fluffy (potato roll; the Latin Veggie Burger (black bean patty) with avocado, roasted corn salsa, and adobo, and more! To accompany these burgerlicious delights, there will also be a French Fry Bar with hand-cut steak fries, waffle fries, tater tots, and Sea Salt Kettle Chips; along with Turkey Chili, Boursin Cheese Fondue; and a Gourmet Condiments Bar including bourbon bacon onion jam, truffle aioli, Sriracha ketchup, ketchup, three kinds of mustard, mayonnaise, and more. And, of course, you also get to savor unlimited sampling of fine wines, champagnes, and craft beers. Assorted miniature desserts will make the perfect finale to this lovely evening

Mary Csar, Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum’s Executive Director remarked “We are very appreciative of EL AD Group, the developer of ALINA Residences, for their friendship and generous support of our organization. Bubbles & Burgers is a wonderful way to sample a large selection of fine wines, Champagnes, and a diverse selection of Champagnes, and a diverse selection of substantive entrees, sides, and desserts.”

Bubbles & Burgers takes place Thursday, February 20, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Boca Beach Club, at the Cabana Pool. Tickets are $100. All proceeds, from the Boca Bacchanal, will be used for the heritage education programs–for children and adults–from the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum. www.bocahistory.org. To purchase tickets for the Bubbles & Burgers, and/or the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting, log on to www.bocabacchanal.com or call (561) 395- 6766, Ext. 101. Or stop by the BRHS&M in person, at 71 North Federal Highway, in downtown Boca Raton.

