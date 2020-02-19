Boynton Beach Man Fatally Struck While Walking Across Train Tracks

Boca Raton, FL – A 28-year-old Boynton Beach man was struck and killed as he attempted to walk across the railroad tracks in Lake Clark Shores recently.

The fatal collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, as Juddson M. Jackson walked in front of a southbound Tri-Rail train at Forest Hill Boulevard near Interstate 95, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson, a graduate from Florida Atlantic University, was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the 60 passengers on the southbound train was injured.

All passengers on southbound and northbound trains were initially bused about nine miles between West Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach stations, spokesman Victor Garcia told WPTV.