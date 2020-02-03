Boca’s newest park opening

By Dale King

A soft opening is planned for Boca’s first waterfront park. The city is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Feb. 22, to mark the grand opening of Hillsboro El Rio Park, just south of SW 18th Street between Dixie Highway and the El Rio Canal.

The ceremony is scheduled to run from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Following the dedication, residents are invited to explore and enjoy the brand-new playground, join in a pick-up game of basketball, pickleball or volleyball, launch a kayak or paddleboard or wander the grounds of the park. The celebration will also include family fun activities and food trucks, among other things.

Officially, the 14-acre park will be called Hillsboro El Rio Park South, and complements Hillsboro El Rio Park North, a 12.5-acre facility which opened in 2002. Basically, the two recreation areas are separated by SW 18th Street – and a lot of years.

Creation of the parks along the El Rio Canal have been in the works, off and on, for probably a decade or more.

Phase 1 of Hillsboro El Rio Park on the north side of SW 18th Street includes athletic fields and has been open to the public for 18 years. A weathered plaque marks the date of its launch.

Fire Station 8, which is situated on the northeastern section of the city-owned parcel, was dedicated in 2005.

According to records on the city’s website, discussions about Phase 2 of the park have been in progress for many years. A renewed commitment to activities at the city’s waterfront park sites became a priority just during the past few years.

The Hillsboro El Rio Park site was recognized in the city’s Waterfront Master Plan as a natural addition to enhancing waterside activities for residents.

Once home to the city’s landfill, the area has recently seen some major infrastructure improvements, including a water main replacement along 18th Street followed by repaving of 18th Street and upgrades to the railroad tracks that include a quiet zone to accommodate the new Brightline/Virgin USA trains.

The city is investing an estimated $7.8 million in environmental remediation, land clearing and other work at the park location.

After receiving input from surrounding neighbors and recommendations by the Parks and Recreation Board, the city drafted a new site plan, one offering a park that will be open dawn to dusk and will include a variety of amenities.

To learn more about the event and the park, visit www.myboca.us or Boca Raton Special Events Facebook.