Boca Woman Killed in Car-Bike Collision

Boca Raton, FL – A 26-year-old Boca Raton woman was struck and killed when her bicycle collided with a car along State Road 7, just north of Palmetto Park Road, on Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. when Maria Yohany Alvarez Jimenez was riding westbound in the 12000 block of State Road 7 and collided with a 2018 Infiniti as she attempted to cross the road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The Infinity was driven by Iris Tallerie, 69, of Lake Worth Beach, according to the report.

Tallerie’s front right bumper hit the front wheel of Jimenez‘s bicycle, which caused Jimenez to be thrown onto the hood of the car, the report said.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue pronounced the Jimenez dead on the scene.