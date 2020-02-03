Boca Raton Public Library Presents The Art Exhibit, “Exquisite Journey Into Creativity,” By Keryn Jaimes

February 10–May 3, 2020, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new art exhibit, “Exquisite Journey into Creativity,” by Keryn Jaimes. Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will discover local artist Keryn Jaimes’s many styles of artistic expression. Jaimes says, “I am an advocate for self-expression and crazy creativity. I love creating all kinds of art, although my favorite is art that has meaning and a story behind it.”

Keryn Jaimes was born in Mexico City, raised in Michigan, graduated high school in Alabama, and did a two-year painting study at the University of South Alabama. She is finishing her education in fine arts and business at Florida Atlantic University. Throughout the years, she has followed her passion for art. In 2018, Julie Martin, owner of Gallery 450 in Mobile, Alabama, allowed her to exhibit her artwork in her gallery. Since then, Jaimes has worked on her website, showcasing her oil paintings and other endeavors. After graduation, she hopes to own her own gallery, as well as volunteer in locations such as Africa, China, South Asia, and South America to help provide improved water systems to their communities.

“Exquisite Journey into Creativity” will run from February 10–May 3, 2020, at the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue, during regular library hours.