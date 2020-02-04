Boca Raton FC Returns to NPSL Ahead of 2020 Season

Boca Raton Football Club is delighted to announce that the club will return to the National Premier Soccer League for the 2020 season.

“We are so excited to return to the NPSL,” says club president, Douglas Heizer. “Our return to the league has been something we have been working on for a whole year.”

Boca Raton FC will resume playing in the NPSL Sunshine Conference and will play alongside Miami United, Storm FC, Miami Dutch Lions, Naples United, and Central Florida Panthers.

“The NPSL is a great pathway for college players to make the move to the professional level,” added Heizer. “Just this past year, 12 NPSL players were selected in the first two rounds of the Major League Soccer Superdraft, and this does not count all the players who continue playing abroad after playing in the NPSL.”

The NPSL season will kick off in May. The Club will announce player signings, schedules, and tickets at a later date. Stay tuned to all of Boca Raton FC’s social media accounts to be the first to know all the latest updates.