Boca Bacchanal is almost here!  SAT, MAR 7, 2020

Boca’s finest Food & Wine celebration returns to the Boca Raton Resort & Club

By Kenny Spahn

Get ready, Food & Wine fans – the BIG one is almost here! The famed Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting takes place Saturday, March 7 at the legendary Boca Raton Resort & Club. Now celebrating its 18th consecutive year, the Boca Bacchanal is hailed as the area’s finest and most prestigious culinary event, with an extra special focus on the wine (Bacchanal is, after all, a tribute to Bacchus, the God of Wine). The Bacchanal comprises a series of special events, starting with the Bacchus Beckons kick-off at Bloomingdale’s (which took place Jan 21), followed by the Bubbles & Burgers hosted by ALINA Residences at the Boca Beach Club on Feb 20 (See my previous article).

Next come the famed Vintner Dinners on Friday, March 6. Each dinner is a unique, limited-space experience, held at private estates and unique historical sites in Boca. Guests enjoy a magnificent 5-course intimate private dinner prepared by a top national chef, working in tandem with an acclaimed vintner who matches each course with a select wine for the ultimate dinner party experience. This year’s featured vintners are Anthony Truchard of Truchard Vineyards; Tim Duncan of Silver Oak Cellars & Twomey Cellars; and John Schultz of Flora Springs Winery & Vineyards (all from Napa Valley); along with Katie Griesbeck from Cakebread Cellars in Sonoma; and Pedro Pablo Brancoli of Montes Alpha from Santa Cruz, Chile.

Then Saturday, March 7 6 brings the BIG event – the spectacular Bacchanalia Grand Tasting, the largest and longest-running culinary celebration in Boca. This year’s Grand Tasting will be truly grand, held in the luxurious Great Room of the famed Boca Raton Resort & Club’s Great Hall (from 7:00 – 10:00 pm). The spectacular food & wine extravaganza is expected to draw 1,600 fans from across the country. The theme of this year’s Grand Tasting will be “Wine Country,” with appropriate décor to match.

Don’t miss this chance to experience endless tastings from 25 of the area’s top restaurants and catering companies. And just check out this year’s lineup of all-star eateries, including: Benihana, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Bolay, Bonefish Grill, Burton’s Grill & Bar, City Fish Market, Chops Lobster Bar, J&D Cakes, Just Salad, Loch Bar, M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Pacari Chocolate, Potions in Motion, Pukara, Ramen Lab Eatery, Raw Juce, Rebel House, Rex Baron, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Sommer’s Cupcakes, The Capital Grille, The Melting Pot, The Poké Company, The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar, and more!

And of course, to accompany all this fine fare, enjoy unlimited tastings of over 130 wines from around the world; along with craft beers, select liquors, and other beverages including a separate Craft Beer station and a full Bar.

But there’s lots more than just food and wine at the Bacchanal, including: A pop-up art gallery and live painting by Thomas Arvid (the nation’s pre-eminent wine painter); a Silent Auction full of exciting prize packages, from every day useful to ultra-luxury (including a framed painting by Thomas Arvid valued at $16,500!); a pop-up jewelry store by Yvel of Israel; a pop-up Crown Wine & Spirits store, where you can special order any of the wine featured that evening, exclusive local vendor booths; and the Bloomingdale’s Red Carpet Cosmetic Touch-Up Station, offering free makeup applications from professional cosmetic artists throughout the evening. New York Sounds DJ & Entertainment will provide the background music throughout the evening. And you even get a complimentary copy of Boca Raton Magazine on your way out!

And the best part is, it all goes to a great cause. All proceeds (100 %) of the Boca Bacchanal go directly to support the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, and its mission to preserve Boca Raton’s heritage, and fund innovative and diverse heritage education programs for residents, students, and visitors. These programs are now serving upwards of 1200 schoolchildren, each year, with impactful experiences in historic locations.

“This is a truly a fabulous event which keeps getting better each year,” notes BRHS&M Executive Director Mary Csar, “As one of the oldest and most popular food and wine events, in South Florida, the Boca Bacchanal remains the ‘gold standard’ for introducing people of all ages to outstanding restaurants, talented chefs, and noteworthy wineries.” Csar adds, “The funds raised will help the BRHS&M to build new, state-of-the-art family-friendly exhibits to showcase Boca Raton’s unique history. We are proud that all of the proceeds, from the Boca Bacchanal, will go directly back into our community to preserve our history, to educate our children, and to build a sense of place in Boca Raton for generations to come. Boca Bacchanal is a win-win for our community.”

So mark your calendars for Saturday, March 7 – and raise a glass to Bacchus!

The Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting takes place Saturday, March 7 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Great Hall of the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Tickets are $125.

Vintner Dinners will be held at private homes and historic locations on Friday evening, March 6, starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $350, all inclusive (very limited availability).

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.bocabacchanal.com; call (561) 395- 6766, Ext.101, or stop by the BRHS&M at 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca.

For more information about the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, visit www.bocahistory.org

