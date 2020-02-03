Allergy Sufferers: Here’s How to Sleep Better

Everybody needs a good night’s sleep. Scientists have discovered that missing even one night of sleep puts a person at a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Sleep deprivation also increases a person’s risk of an automobile accident. Allergies are a common cause of disrupted sleep and difficulty falling asleep, and some people seem to have nighttime allergy attacks that make their sleep problems worse. Use these tips on how to sleep better and prevent nighttime allergies.

Make a Pile of Pillows

One of the most frustrating symptoms of nighttime allergies is a stuffy nose. It’s difficult to get comfortable and fall asleep when one or both of your nostrils are clogged. Make a stack of pillows so that your head is propped at about a 45- to 60-degree angle. Consider an adjustable bed frame that raises the head. Replace pillows every two years.

Choose a Natural Latex Mattress

Natural and organic latex mattresses naturally repel dust mites. If you’re allergic to latex, choose a comfortable mattress that suits your sleep style, and encase it in a zippered cover that safeguards against dust mites. Encase your pillows in similar covers. Rotate your mattress once per month, and replace it every six to 12 years.

Clean Regularly

Routinely wipe down surfaces in order to get rid of mold spores and dust. Launder your bed linens and curtains in hot water, and dry them on the highest heat setting. Washing the linens once per week reduces the dust mite population. Vacuum several times per week, making sure that your vacuum has a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Wipe blinds and ceiling fan blades with a damp cloth.

Eliminate Bedroom Clutter

Clutter creates surfaces for dust buildup. If you’re allergic to dust mites, remove anything from the bedroom that doesn’t have to be there. Avoid stacking clothes on open surfaces. Instead, keep them folded in drawers where dust can’t land on them.

Keep Furry Pets Out of the Bedroom

Fido or fluffy probably thinks of your bed as their own. However, they leave behind fur and dander that can trigger allergy attacks. Even if you’re not allergic to your dog or cat, their shed hair builds up and creates dust. Keeping your pet out of your bedroom reduces allergy symptoms. It’s also a good idea to either brush your pet daily or take them to a groomer’s once per week for shampooing and combing. This will lessen the shedding and dander buildup. You can also help to minimize this by regularly removing the pet hair from your furniture.

Close the Windows

While a fresh breeze feels good and lowers your air conditioning bill, open windows also allow the pollen into your bedroom. If you’re allergic to tree, grass or weed pollen, keep your windows closed. You can run the fan-only function of your heat pump or air conditioner. The air will pass through the system’s filter, removing dust particles and other allergens. Take a shower before bed. The water rinses off any pollen that landed on your hair. Put on clean pajamas, and avoid sitting on your bed in your street clothes.

Get Checked for Food Allergies

If you haven’t been checked for food allergies before, now is a good time. Even a mild food allergy could cause you to have a runny nose or itchy throat. These symptoms can seem worse at bedtime when you’re trying to fall asleep. Furthermore, these intolerances can lead to insomnia itself if left un-checked.