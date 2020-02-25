Published On: Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

A Day For Autism

Building Bridges with Law Enforcement Picnic 2020

March 28, 2020 * 10 AM to 1 PM

Wellington Community Center | 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL – A chance for the Autism Community to Join PBSO, The Village Of Wellington, 

FAU CARD & Friends to have a day of fun!!!! 

Petting Zoo

Bounce House

Games

Trackless Train 

Arts & Crafts

DJ

Touch A Truck Zone

Relax Zone For Parents

Face Painting 

K9 / Mounted

ATV/ Motors

911 Bus

Fire Rescue

AND MORE 

Building Bridges with Law Enforcement Picnic 

FAU CARD staff and local vendors will be in attendance providing additional information and resources.

RSVP at the link below as lunch will be provided Link: https://adayforautism2020.eventbrite.com

For questions please contact: Deputy S. Poritz at Poritzs@PBSO.org or 561-688-5427 Kelley Bastien at Bastienk@fau.edu or 561-235-8412

FAU C . A . R . D Center For Autism & Related Disabilities

 

