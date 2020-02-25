A Day For Autism

Building Bridges with Law Enforcement Picnic 2020

March 28, 2020 * 10 AM to 1 PM

Wellington Community Center | 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL – A chance for the Autism Community to Join PBSO, The Village Of Wellington,

FAU CARD & Friends to have a day of fun!!!!

◊ Petting Zoo

◊ Bounce House

◊ Games

◊ Trackless Train

◊ Arts & Crafts

◊ DJ

◊ Touch A Truck Zone

◊ Relax Zone For Parents

◊ Face Painting

◊ K9 / Mounted

◊ ATV/ Motors

◊ 911 Bus

◊ Fire Rescue

◊ AND MORE

FAU CARD staff and local vendors will be in attendance providing additional information and resources.

RSVP at the link below as lunch will be provided Link: https://adayforautism2020.eventbrite.com

For questions please contact: Deputy S. Poritz at Poritzs@PBSO.org or 561-688-5427 Kelley Bastien at Bastienk@fau.edu or 561-235-8412

FAU C . A . R . D Center For Autism & Related Disabilities