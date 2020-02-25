A Day For Autism
Building Bridges with Law Enforcement Picnic 2020
March 28, 2020 * 10 AM to 1 PM
Wellington Community Center | 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.
Boca Raton, FL – A chance for the Autism Community to Join PBSO, The Village Of Wellington,
FAU CARD & Friends to have a day of fun!!!!
◊ Petting Zoo
◊ Bounce House
◊ Games
◊ Trackless Train
◊ Arts & Crafts
◊ DJ
◊ Touch A Truck Zone
◊ Relax Zone For Parents
◊ Face Painting
◊ K9 / Mounted
◊ ATV/ Motors
◊ 911 Bus
◊ Fire Rescue
◊ AND MORE
Building Bridges with Law Enforcement Picnic
FAU CARD staff and local vendors will be in attendance providing additional information and resources.
RSVP at the link below as lunch will be provided Link: https://adayforautism2020.eventbrite.com
For questions please contact: Deputy S. Poritz at Poritzs@PBSO.org or 561-688-5427 Kelley Bastien at Bastienk@fau.edu or 561-235-8412
FAU C . A . R . D Center For Autism & Related Disabilities