Five of the Best Rom-Coms To Watch Tonight for Valentines Day

The most feel-good movie genre would have to be romantic comedies. So, what better time to watch them than Valentines Day? Listed below are five romantic comedies that are most likely starring Meg Ryan:

You’ve Got Mail

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), an independent bookstore owner builds an immediate hatred for the owner of the corporate chain bookstore owner who moves in across the street, Joe Fox (Tom Hanks). But, on an anonymous website, they begin an internet romance, not knowing each other’s real life identity.

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Reporter Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) is trying to become a better writer and make her way out of only writing advice columns, so she begins a new ‘investigative’ piece on how to lose a guy in 10 days. While looking for the perfect candidate for her story, Andie meets Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey) who believes he is able to make any woman fall in love with him; when the two meet, it causes Ben’s plan of making any woman fall in love with him and Andie’s plan making any man hate her to backfire.

Sleepless in Seattle

Another Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan classic; Sam Baldwin and his son Jonah move to Seattle after the death of his wife, and Jonah calls a talk-radio program to ‘find a new wife’ for Sam, who ends up talking about his feelings on this radio program, and listening on this program is Annie Reed. Annie hears Sam speak and immediately falls in love – even though she is engaged.

10 Things I Hate About You

When Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) gets frustrated that she can’t date until her antisocial older sister Kate Stratford (Julia Stiles) can date, she begins to set her sister up with boys, and Kate is extremely against it; that is, until new student Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) shows up.

When Harry Met Sally

First – in 1977 – Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) meet and argue about the possibilities of whether or not men and women can stay platonic friends; then, 10 years later they meet again, and attempt to stay platonic friends.