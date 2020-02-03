3 Valentines Day Ideas for Boca Raton Residents to Make the Holiday Great
Over the years, Valentines Day has maintained the reputation of one of the most pointless and cheesy holidays.
As I like to say, it’s not the holiday thats cheesy but the activities you partake in. So ditch the stuffy white tablecloth dinner for some more unique Valentine’s day activities.
- Grab a Drink. Valentines day falls on a Friday this year and that means nightlife. If you like Happy Hour and live music, The Dubliner in Mizner Park is the place to be on Valentines. They feature a $5 Irish Bar Bites Menu along with half-off all drinks at the bar, perfectly accompanied with an acoustic performance from 5-8pm. Check out Death or Glory bar in Delray Beach for an 80s themed night. The bar’s new 80s themed pop-up features cocktails perfectly crafted for the era, smooth 80s jams, and insane decor.
- Indulge on sweets. If you’re like me, you look for any excuse to treat yourself to some donuts. Krispy Kreme recently came out with a Valentine’s donut selection, allowing you to order online for your significant other. If you’re looking to indulge your sweet-tooth in a healthier way, visit Parlour Vegan Bakery in Boca Raton on Federal Highway. Their cakes and cookies were recently voted 2o2o’s top 10 desserts. With a special Valentines Day Menu featuring heart strawberries and champagne cake to heart shaped cookie cakes, this bakery is the new talk of the town.
- Enjoy the outdoors. Nothing says romance more than the beauties of nature, and the Morikami Museum in Delray Beach provides the perfect scenery. Take a stroll in the botanical gardens and enjoy the lush vegetation. Attend their Valentines Day Trunk show featuring jewelry artist Sherrie Wang from 11am-4pm and let your date pick out their perfect present. If you want to take a more simple-route to Valentines Day, enjoy a stroll on the beach, we do live in paradise after all. While you’re there, check out some beach-front restaurants featuring Valentines Day specials from Oceans 234 to Jbs on the Beach in Deerfield beach