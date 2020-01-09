Women’s Chamber Of Commerce Announces 25th Annual Giraffe Awards

Giraffe Nomination Are Open in Five Categories

Boca Raton, FL – The Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County is now accepting nominations for the 25th Annual Giraffe Awards Luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. The Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, March 25th, at the Kravis Center Cohen Pavilion. This Annual Event recognizes women in Palm Beach County who have “Stuck Their Necks Out” for other women in the community.

All women who live or work in Palm Beach County are eligible to be nominated for this year’s Award. Nomination forms are currently being accepted in five categories: Arts and Culture, Government, Nonprofit/Philanthropy, Large Business Owners (20+ Employees), and Small Business Owners (1 – 19 Employees), and must be received by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17th. To nominate a woman, Applications may be found at www.WomensChamber.biz.

“We are extremely excited for our 25th Anniversary this year,” said LeAnna Carey, founder of Women Who Innovate and president of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County. “This is a way to recognize those women who selflessly help others.” This year’s Luncheon will bring a new twist to the Annual Event with entertainment, honoring past recipients, an auction, and celebrating women of all ages. Emmy Award-Winning TV news veteran, Toni Arpaia May, is the Event’s emcee as well as Co-Chair of the Event. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $600.00 and include invitations to all Events.

A special VIP Event will be held prior to the Luncheon at The Colony in Palm Beach on March 4th to honor this year’s nominees and to thank our sponsors. The Event will also showcase a musical performance by Rich Switzer of Legends’ Radio and exhibition dance by Angela Manfredi, this year’s Women’s Chamber “Dancing With Our Stars” People’s Choice winner.

“Now in its 25th year, the Chamber’s celebration of Women’s History Month begins with a Proclamation from the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners in the Commission Chambers on March 10 at 9:30 a.m. The VIP Reception will take place on March 4th at the beautiful Colony Hotel in Palm Beach at 5:30 p.m., and, closing out the month, is the Giraffe Awards Luncheon on March 25th at 11:00 a.m. We are excited to celebrate and honor the exceptional women in our community,” said Event Co-Chair and past Women’s Chamber President Theresa LePore.