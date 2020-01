Women in Communication Holiday Party

CHARLOTTE BEASLEY - i AM A RETIRED REALTOR FROM MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY WHERE I SOLD HOMES FOR SEVERAL PROMINENT BUILDERS. I MOVED TO BOCA RATON 20 YEARS AGO WHEN I MARRIED MY HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY. I AM A FORMER REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER, BLACK HAT DIVA LEADER AND RECENTLY RAISED FUNDS FOR THE LYNN CANCER INSTITUTE FOUNDATION. IN MEMORY OF MY LATE HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY I AM A MEMBER OF JAFCO, JEWISH FOSTER CARE, AND SUPPORT SEVERAL LOCAL CHARITIES IN OUR AREA.