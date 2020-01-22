A Will, a Trust for Your Children, and Insurances

A Will, Trust, Life Insurances. Are you like many other people and don’t have a will, a trust for your children, and the proper amount of life, disability, and long term care insurance?

For all my clients, I have a list of questions that I have developed for new client initial interviews. The questions help me to get to know the person, both personally and professionally. The information from the questionnaire helps me focus my attention immediately on the “troubled areas” with the individual.

A recent client, who is a very successful attorney, and owns a law firm with ten other lawyers working for him, hired me as his business coach. This gentleman was married to a beautiful woman with three children, as per the picture on his desk. Also, his wife was pregnant. The offices of the law firm were very impressive. I initially wondered why he would need the services of a business coach. After I had got through my first five questions from the questionnaire, I understood why he needed help.

First, I asked him if he had a will, or life and long-term care insurance.

Then, I asked about a trust for his children and a personal retirement plan. He looked at me with a blank stare and did not answer any of the questions. As we continued to talk, he told me that when he started his firm, he knew nothing about business. He said he did not file payroll tax returns for the first year and a half. This story gets even more intense because his finances were just as bad as the law firm’s.

At this meeting, I learned that you could not judge a book by its cover. When I start digging into the details of a client’s business and personal life, there are always surprises. Most of the surprises were not good.

A Will, Trust, Life Insurances to take care of your family!

My first job with this client was to get him to a trust and estate attorney to develop a will. Then he needed to purchase the insurances that he required. Lastly, he gets all of his finances to protect his wife and children financially. Up until then, if something ever happened to my client, his wife and children would have struggled for a long time.

If you do not have your finances in order, please do it now. Something could happen to you on your way to work this morning, and then it’s too late. If you don’t, you are going to hurt the people that you love and those who love you.

DO IT IMMEDIATELY, DO NOT WAIT!

Recently I published two books about turnarounds: "From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround" and "The Turnaround." Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations ("PIR's"). PIR's helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

