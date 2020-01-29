Whole Foods Market Opens in Delray Beach

New Store Offers Hundreds of Products from Local Producers, a Variety of Natural and Organic Grocery Items and In-store Coffee and Juice Bar

Boca Raton, FL – Whole Foods Market in Delray Beach opens its doors to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Located at 680 Linton Blvd, the new 41,00 square-foot store features hundreds of items from local producers, a variety of prepared foods and grab-and-go meals, high quality natural and organic items and a full-service coffee and juice bar. Before the doors open, the store is offering complimentary coffee, local product sampling and music. The first 500 customers in line before the doors open will receive a $5 savings card, with one customer receiving one for $500. Additionally, the first 500 customers to check out will receive a custom Whole Foods Market Delray Beach reusable shopping bag.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Palm Beach County with the addition of our new Delray Beach store,” said Jan Vandervort, Store Team Leader. “We look forward to providing the community with fresh, innovative products that all meet Whole Foods Market’s unparalleled quality standards, including hundreds from local suppliers.”

All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous quality standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners, as well as over 100 colors, flavors and preservatives commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 100 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

Special features of the store include:

Fresh produce department offering seasonal fruits and vegetables from local producers including Pero Family Farms and St. Simon’s Farm, as well as a range of items with Whole Foods Market’s Whole Trade® Guarantee, which supports suppliers that are committed to ethical trade, working conditions and the environment.

Floral section offering fresh flowers, including orchid arrangements from Homestead-based Silver Vase Orchids.

Seafood counter featuring offerings that are either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed, including made-in-house, ready-to-cook options such as key lime shrimp, marinated farm-raised salmon fillets and Tuscan salmon meatballs, as well as locally sourced, fresh seafood offerings including Key West pink shrimp from Cox’s Seafood, spiny lobster tail from Keys Fisheries and whole yellowtail snapper from Gary’s Seafood.

Full-service butcher offering made-in-house sausages, dry-aged beef and ready-to-cook options including marinated burgers and seasoned kabobs, as well as local ground beef, ribeye steaks and strip steaks from Adams Ranch in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Bakery department offering an array of freshly baked cakes and pies made in-house, as well as artisan breads, gourmet cakes, items for special diets and options from local suppliers such as pineapple upside-down cheesecake from Cosa Duci (exclusive to Whole Foods Market), breads from Zak the Baker and an assortment of sweets from Gelato Fino.

Specialty foods section featuring a variety of natural wines, freshly cut cheeses and gourmet chocolates, as well as items from local suppliers including fresh mozzarella from Mozzarita and chocolate from Norman Love Confections; an in-store American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional oversees the cheese selection and can offer expertise, pairing suggestions and recommendations for any request or occasion.

Selection of about 100 beers and 800 wines, featuring options from 11 local producers including Delray Beach-based Saltwater Brewery.

Prepared foods section featuring a full-service charcuterie and chef’s case with made-right-here deli meats, plant-based entrees, locally made bone broth served hot or in a grab-and-go bowl with noodles, veggies or grains, a salad bar, 24 seasonally rotating soups, Neapolitan and Detroit style pizza, rotisserie chickens and sushi from Sushi Maki offering a variety of Delray Beach exclusives.

Bulk section offering more than 160 items including nuts, seeds, granola, grains, dried fruit and candy.

Beauty, body care and home goods section featuring products from more than 20 local suppliers including pineapple grove coconut AminoLean supplements from RSP Nutrition (exclusive to Whole Foods Market) and various body lotions from Mocha Whip; From opening day through Feb. 2, all wellness and beauty products at the Delray Beach store will be 25% off, including protein, probiotics, face care, makeup and more.

Delray Coffee Shop, a full-service coffee and juice bar offering a variety of cold brew, espresso, Cuban coffee and cold-pressed juices on tap.

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, like deep discounts on dozens of select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Eligible Prime members receive 5% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Additionally, free 2-hour grocery is available for Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns.

To celebrate joining the community, 1% of the store’s net sales will benefit a different community partner every day from Jan. 29 through Feb. 2. Benefitting organizations include Delray Beach Children’s Garden on Jan. 29, CROS Ministries Delray Beach Food Pantry on Jan. 30, The Milagro Center on Jan. 31, Jacobson Family Food Pantry on Feb. 1 and Healthier Delray Beach on Feb. 2.

Whole Foods Market Delray Beach will employ approximately 150 full and part-time team members. Following the grand opening, the store will be open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods Market has four additional stores in Palm Beach County.

For more information visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/delraybeach.

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.