Violinist Julian Rhee Awarded 1st Prize at the 2nd Triennial Elmar Oliveira Int’l Violin Competition

As first prize winner, Rhee received a cash prize of $30,000 (provided by Elmar and Sandra Robbins) as well as an Ultralight Violin (provided by Joseph Curtin); a Silver-Mounted Bow, Inspired by Elmar Oliveira’s Dominique Peccatte (provided by Rodney Mohr); a Musafia Violin Case (provided by Christopher Reuning, Reuning & Son Violins); more than 30 guaranteed national and international performances; and a limited edition of the book Wanderer/Wonderer provided by Bruce Babbitt. Additionally, the first prize winner will receive public relations and artist management support for three years

Second prize winner, Jung Min Choi, received a cash prize of $15,000 (provided by the David and Amy Fulton Foundation) and a Violin—which is a copy of Giuseppe Guarneri “del Gesù” Ole Bull—made by Luiz Amorim of Amorim Fine Violins Cremona, a Gold-mounted bow (provided by Robert Ames Fine Violins & Bows), and a BAM travel violin case and bow case (provided by Barnes Violins).

Third Prize Winner, Igor Khukhua, received a cash prize of $10,000 (provided by Price Wealth Management) and a Silver-mounted bow (provided by Robert Ames Fine Violins & Bows).

Vikram Francesco Sedona received Honorable Mention, with a cash prize of $5,000 (provided by the family of Gerald and Barbara Arbetter and The Goldberg Foundation in loving memory of Gerald and Barbara Arbetter). All finalists received The Essential Guide to Bows of the Violin Family provide by the author, Gabriel Schaff.

The four Finalists were featured in a performance with the Lynn Philharmonia conducted by Jon Robertson on January 25 and 26. The concerts took place at the Wold Performing Arts Center. Each of the finalists was given an option to perform one of four concertos: Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77 (performed by Jung Min Choi, Igor Khukhua, Vikram Francesco Sedona); Dvorák’s Violin Concerto in A Minor, Op. 53; Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole in D Minor, Op. 21; and Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B Minor (performed by Julian Rhee). The event was streamed live on the EOIVC YouTube channel as well as on Facebook.

The EOIVC 2020 Quarter Final Round was sponsored through the generosity of D’Addario. The EOIVC 2020 Semi-Final Round was sponsored through the generosity The Josef Gingold Chamber Music Festival of Miami.

The international pool of eight EOIVC 2020 Jurists were: David Cerone (Chairman of the Jury), Andrés Cárdenes, Ilya Kaler, Sung-Ju Lee, Silvia Marcovici, Gerardo Ribeiro, Barry Shiffman, and Kathleen Winkler.

Violinist Julian Rhee has been establishing himself as a prominent musician and performer across the United States. The first prize winner of the Johansen International Competition, Julian was also awarded the Solo Bach, Commissioned Work, and the Elaine H. Klein Prize at the Irving M. Klein International String Competition. In January of 2018, Julian was named a Finalist of the National Young Arts Foundation, and performed at the New World Center in Miami. Subsequently, Julian appeared at the John F. Kennedy Center as a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and received his medal at the White House.

An avid soloist, Julian has performed with orchestras including the Milwaukee, San Diego Pittsburgh, Eugene Symphonies as well as the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, Wisconsin Philharmonic, and Madison Symphony. He has performed in an array of venues including Ravinia Bennett Gordon Hall, Benedict Music Tent, Heinz Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, Musikverein in Vienna, and Bartok Hall in Hungary.

Julian has appeared with the Jupiter Chamber Players in New York City, and alongside internationally renowned ensemble Time for Three on National Public Radio’s From The Top, 98.7 WFMT’s Introductions, Milwaukee Public Radio 89.7, and Wisconsin Public Radio and Television (WPT/WPR).

Julian studied with Almita and Roland Vamos as a scholarship recipient at the Music Institute of Chicago Academy. He is a graduate of Brookfield East High School as Class President and Valedictorian. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree with Miriam Fried at the New England Conservatory.