Town Center At Boca Raton Celebrates Lunar New Year

With Free Events & Hundreds Of Red Lanterns

Boca Raton, FL – With the approach of Lunar New Year on January 25, Town Center at Boca Raton will treat shoppers to free events, activities and lively décor to celebrate the Year of the Rat. Guests can immerse themselves in a cultural experience with family friendly entertainment including in-store promotions, traditional lion dances, Chinese calligraphy, themed crafts and more.

The luck embodied by the Year of the Rat will be tastefully reflected throughout Town Center at Boca Raton. Hundreds of red lanterns will swing gracefully from the rotundas spanning Bloomingdale’s to Saks Fifth Avenue, offering prosperity to all who cross beneath. A full schedule of free events is below.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

+ January 12 – February 8

More than 300 vibrant hanging red lanterns will cascade through the luxury run from Saks Fifth Avenue to Bloomingdale’s. Shoppers are encouraged to use the hashtag #LunarNYBoca to share their Lunar New Year photos on social media.

+ January 23 – 26

Present $300 or more in same day receipts to Simon Guest Services and receive a Lunar New Year-inspired red gift envelope with a $20 Simon American Express Gift Card, while supplies last. One per person please.

+ January 25 from 1PM – 3PM

Family Friendly Chinese New Year Celebration at the Play Area in Nordstrom Court includes:

Traditional Lion Dances

The Art of Calligraphy

Children’s Craft Stations

Themed Retailer Activations

LUNAR NEW YEAR RETAILER PROMOTIONS

LEGO: From January 13-26, LEGO will offer of a free exclusive gift with purchases over $80.

Gucci: The campaign to celebrate Lunar New Year of the Mouse is a ride into Disney’s famous cartoon-style fantasy world of theme park rides together with ambassador and actress Ni Ni, actor Earl Cave and musician, model and DJ Zoe Bleu Arquette. Mickey Mouse appears throughout the special collection of vintage-inspired pieces and accessories

KIEHL’S: Lunar New Year Offer (1/17-1/25): Spend $85, Receive 5 DLX, 2 Sample Packets + Red bag + Red Jasper roller w/$150+

Kate Spade: To celebrate the Year of Rat, Kate Spade will have a special product collaboration featuring Tom & Jerry.

Swarovski: Customers can receive a Year of the Rat ornament with their crystal living purchase of $200 or more. Swarovski will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year with a traditional gift of bright, beautiful red envelopes that symbolize good wishes and luck. Customers can receive a pack of 8 Swarovski Lunar New Year Red Packets with any purchase in-store. *See stores for details.