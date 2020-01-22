TOVAH is LEONA! Starring Tovah Feldshuh

Back by Popular Demand!

Tovah Feldshuh

Returns to the Mizner Park Cultural Center

in

Tovah is LEONA!

Saturday & Sunday, March 28th & 29th

“Dead 12 years, and I can still nail a middle C!”

Tovah Feldshuh as Leona Helmsley

Boca Raton, FL – Six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh will return to the Mizner Park Cultural Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 28th and 29th for limited engagement with her Broadway-bound musical Tovah is LEONA! The show, in which Feldshuh assumes the persona of real estate mogul and hotelier Leona Helmsley, played to sold-out houses in early January.

As Helmsley, the disgraced doyenne comments and sings about anything and everything – from her meteoric rise from office temp to trophy wife, from wheeler-dealer to hotel magnate, to her real estate rival Donald Trump.

Created by Feldshuh with Director Jeff Harnar and Musical Director James Bassi (and based on the New York Times best-seller by Ransdell Pierson) Leona Helmsley is given one hour up from Purgatory to “set the record straight !!…..and sing a few show tunes.” She fulfills her dream to star in her own cabaret show as she sings for her innocence in a long awaited re-trial with the audience as her jury.

Tovah is LEONA! features original music by Ron Passaro, lyrics by David Lee, and a book by Alex Lippard and David Lee. The show is directed by Jeff Harner, and Musical Director James Bassi provided the musical arrangements and additional lyrics.

Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy & Tony nominee and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Additionally, for her theatre work, she has won four Drama Desks, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Dramalogues, the Obie, the Theatre World, and the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards for Best Actress.

On Broadway: Yentl, Cyrano, Rodgers & Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda’s Balcony Irena’s Vow, and the show stopping trapeze-swinging Berthe in Pippin. Off-Broadway and around the country: Dozens of productions playing everything from three queens of Henry VIII and Tallulah Bankhead to Yussel “The Muscle” Jacobs, nine Jews from birth to death in Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh! and most recently Holocaust Denier Brenda Goodsen opposite Ed Asner in The Soap Myth. This summer she starred in the world premiere of Wade Dooley’s The Prompter directed by Scott Schwartz, where she played Irene Young, a legendary diva making her Broadway comeback after a 40-year absence. Immediately on the heels of The Prompter, she filmed Clifford for Paramount Pictures, went to the Sing-Sing in New Guinea, and flew from there to Los Angeles to star as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the LA Premiere of Jonathan Shapiro’s Sisters-In-Law. She has just completed filming Edith Hagigi’s BLEECKER with Ben Stiller.

On TV: Deanna Monroe on “The Walking Dead”, Danielle Melnick on “Law & Order”, POTUS Pauline Mackenzie on “Salvation”, and Naomi Bunch, on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” where Feldshuh can be seen singing the dignified showstopper: “Where’s the Bathroom!” Films include: Kissing Jessica Stein, (Golden Satellite Award), A Walk on the Moon, Brewster’s Millions, Just My Luck, Daniel, The Idolmaker, and most recently, Ms. Feldshuh’s award-winning performance as Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda’s Balcony has been made into a film entitled Golda’s Balcony The Film which has won 20 out of 20 Audience Choice Awards. Her one-woman show “Tovah is LEONA!” enjoyed sold-out engagements at 54 Below in New York and at Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco. Feldshuh is thrilled to bring the infamous Leona Helmsley direct from Purgatory to sunny Florida where Leona was once a resident in Palm Beach. Follow Tovah’s travels around the world on Instagram @tovahfeld. www.tovahfeldshuh.com/

Tickets for Tovah is LEONA! are on sale now and range in price from $39 – $59. Tickets can be purchased online at http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by phone at 844-672-2849. Group rates are available. The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at 201 Plaza Real in Boca Raton (33432).

Tovah is LEONA!

Saturday, March 28 at 3 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, March 29 at 2 pm & 7 pm

Created by: Tovah Feldshuh, James Bassi, & Jeff Harner

Directed by Jeff Harner

Musical Director: James Bassi

Music by Ron Passaro

Lyrics by David Lee & Alex Lippard

Tickets: $39 – $59

Group rates are available ($10 off for groups of 12 or more)

For tickets: http:// miznerparkculturalcenter.com/ 844-672-2849

All performances take place at

The Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real, 2nd Floor

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Like us on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/ MiznerParkCulturalCenter/