Tour the Hillsboro Lighthouse February 8

Boca Raton, FL – Join us on Saturday February 8 for A fun day at the lighthouse. Enjoy the cool ocean breezes blowing with crispness in the air. Come to 125 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL on the North side of the Sands Harbor Resort and Marina. Parking is on the east side of the street in the City (pay) parking lot. Registration/check-in starts 30 minutes prior to the first sail time and remains open until the last boat returns.

7 Shuttles leave the Sands Harbor Dock: beginning at 9 AM. The last boat leaves the dock at 3 PM

We suggest an arrival at the respective dock 10-20 minutes before the departure time. Friendly members will register/check you in, provide you with a wrist band, and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to/from the lighthouse. A current HLPS membership or a $35 PP transportation fee is required.

Directions

From I-95 or US-1 drive east on Atlantic Blvd to N. Riverside Drive.

Turn North on Riverside Drive.

The Sands Harbor Resort boat dock is 1 1/2 blocks North on the West side of the road.

Parking is across the street in the City (pay) parking lot.

