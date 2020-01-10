Top 5 New Restaurants in Boca Raton to Try in 2020

With Boca Raton’s population growing, so are the number of restaurants. Here are just a few of many that seem worth trying:

5. Burgerim

In West Boca’s Mission Bay Plaza, Burgerim is a new hamburger restaurant. Their burger patties all weigh around ⅓ to ¼ pounds, with patty options from the usual angus to beef to salmon patties, and they also carry falafel patties. This hamburger restaurant also carries milkshakes and sides like onion rings and french fries. An amazing place for those who love fast food.

4. I heart mac and cheese

On 20th street near FAU, I heart mac and cheese offers build-your-own mac and cheese bowls including vegan options. Not only can you build-your-own mac and cheese bowl, but you can also build a grilled cheese or a salad. Although a restaurant designed for mac and cheese lovers, it seems to have options for all, from vegans to cheese lovers.

3. Rex Baron

Located in Town Center Mall at Boca Raton, Rex Baron is an extremely interactive restaurant. With a VR lounge and a post-apocalyptic exhibit inside of the restaurant, it turns out to be a great place to eat and enjoy yourself with friends and family.

2. Orion Fresh Mediterranean

Located in Fifth Avenue Shops, Orion Fresh Mediterranean offers both build-your-own and delicious made-for-you platters. A perfect place to go for mediterranean food lovers.

1. Just Salad

Located on Town Center Circle in Boca Raton, Just Salad is a new healthy option for people in Boca Raton. Just Salad actually opened on January 10, 2020, and is already given 5 stars. A chain popular in New York and New Jersey, Just Salad offers salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, soups, and smoothies. Just Salad also has options specifically for vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and keto diets.

Happy eating, Boca Raton!