Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery to a Person(s) in Unincorporated Boca Raton

Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery to a Person(s).

Boca Raton, FL – Two females walking in the area of Judge Winikoff Road and Wilderness Way, unincorporated Boca Raton, were approached by two armed suspects. These suspects forcibly took the females personal property then fled to a dark four-door vehicle.

This incident occurred on January 6, 2020, at 3:10 pm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.