The State of Florida Makes an Effort to Prevent Oil Drilling

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s efforts to prevent oil drilling through the purchase of 20,000 acres of land.

The land is centered in the Everglades and can cost the state up to $18 million.

According to WPTV, the land will be purchased from Kanter Real Estate LLC. They had previously obtained permission for exploratory oil wells in this area and faced lawsuits against this oil drilling plan.

DeSantis’ perseverance to purchase this land displays his passion to “save this land” in making it one of the “largest wetlands acquisitions in a decade.”

Florida’s environmental groups conducted research which estimated only a 23% chance of finding oil on this land in the Everglades. The plan was ultimately deemed not worth the damage of the land.

