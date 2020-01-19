South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You Last Week?

Saturday evening was the OPAL Awards. Outstanding People And Leaders is an annual Red-carpet Gala held every year for the past 22 years by the Rotary Club Boca Raton, honoring citizens from Boca Raton who have demonstrated an on-going commitment to serve our city through philanthropic, professional leadership, education, civil, community and medical service endeavors. This Gala has grown to become the signature event for Boca Raton’s philanthropic community and the RCBR.

The program included a list of past award winners which was truly a “who’s who” of the most impressive and warm-hearted individuals our community has to offer. These individuals are the reason why Boca Raton is such a remarkable place to live, work and raise a family. Over the years OPAL has raised over $2 million and empowered over 350 high-achieving, disadvantaged local students with financial assistance through our scholarship program.

This year’s honorees included:

Lifetime Legacy Honoree: Bobby Campbell

2020 OPAL Award Honorees:

Toby and Leon Cooperman

Doris and Neil Gillman

Jerry Kramer

Laura Waldorf Reiss

Rotary Club of Boca Raton Rotarian Honorees:

Sue and Yaacov Heller

Introductions by:

Ron Gallatin,

Arthur Adler,

Aubrey Struhl,

Summer Faerman,

Marta Batmasian,

Marilyn Simon Weinberg

Event Co-Chairs:

Neil Saffer

Jan Savarick

Spencer Siegel

Start Planning:

Bresky Bash 2020: “A Concert for Community” – January 23 at 7PM ($20)

Starting off the new year on a high-energy, “feel good note” … the open-to-the-public Bresky Bash 2020: “A Concert for Community” presented by The Law Offices of Robin Bresky will feature Decades Rewind, a live 90-minute crowd-pleasing, “dancin’ in your seats” show presenting memory-jogging sets of top chart hits from the ‘80s and then a rewind back to the ‘60s.

The national touring music production, dance party and theatrical performance all wrapped up in one blockbuster show (with 60 songs, 100 costume changes, and plenty of nostalgic video) will feature memorable rock, pop, disco, funk and Motown favorites from Queen, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, ABBA, 5th Dimension, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross & The Supremes and more.

Concert-goers will feel as though they have been transported back to the time when this music was hitting its peak of power, passion, and creativity. All will leave the show feeling uplifted, happy, and energized by this musical journey through time. Food trucks and bar stations will be onsite. Proceeds benefit Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County (LASPBC) projects and client services.

The Annual Palm Beach County Wine Dinner – January 24 6:30 – 11:30PM ($300 pp)

Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program Cordially Invite You To Their Annual Palm Beach County Wine Dinner Presented By Under The Sun at the St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton.

6:30PM – Aperitif & Silent Auction

7:45PM – Dinner & Live Auction

Cocktail Attire

Featuring Entertainment by The Original Studio 54 Band

Event Chairs: Robbin Newman Dr. Krista Rosenberg

Host Committee Chair: Julie Peyton

Denim & Diamonds Casino Night for KidSafe

January 24 @ 7 – 11PM

Great Prizes and Auction Items!

Food, Fun and Drinks!

$125 per person

$400 per foursome

Ticket includes: Gambling chips, open bar, generous hor d’oeuvres & dessert.

13th Bi-Annual Boca Raton Fine Art Show – January 25/26 @ 10AM – 5PM

HotWorks.org presents the 13th bi-annual Boca Raton Fine Art Show, January 25 & 26, 2020 – located in beautiful downtown Boca Raton, in Sanborn Square Park at Palmetto Park Road and Federal Highway. Voted in the top 100 art shows in America, this quality juried show brings 160 artists who are selling their original and personally handmade art in all discipline. Something for everyone, in all price ranges. While at the show be sure to visit the Budding Artist Competition tent for grades 6-12 or ages 9-19. More info at www.hotworks.org

70th Anniversary Boca Raton Museum Gala Dinner & Dance – January 25 6:30 – 10PM

Celebrating 70 Years of Art & Culture to Benefit the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

The Board of Trustees of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, along with Honorary Chairs Jody H. & Martin Grass, and Co-Chairs Stacey & Evan Packer, Carrie Rubin, and John Tolbert, invite you to our Annual Gala Dinner & Dance. Celebrate seven decades of award-winning art and art education in our community. Enjoy fine cuisine, dancing to superlative entertainment, a fantastic live auction, gift drawing, raffle, and many more fun surprises — all in support of the Museum’s outstanding exhibitions and educational programs.

Sponsorships and premium seating packages range from $1,500 to $25,000. Single seats will be available beginning December 16, 2018 and are $400 each.

For more information and to reserve tables or seats please visit bocamuseum.org/gala or call 561.392.2500, ext. 213.

Jeans, Jewels & the J – Rock the Night Away – January 25 at 7PM

An evening to benefit the programs and services of the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community

“J Rockstars”

MARISA & MATTHEW P. BAKER

Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Crystal Award Recipients

SANDY & ROB BEYER

Shirley & Allan B. Solomon Leadership Award Recipients

Co-Chairs:

JENNIFER & MATTHEW KAUFMAN

ALYSSA & DANIEL KOVACS

KAREN & ETHAN LAZAR

JENNA RUBIN & AARON MILLMAN

Exclusive Magazine Sponsor: The Boca Raton Observer

Exclusive Valet Sponsor: Lou Bachrodt Automotive Group

Zoamazing Sponsor: Zo Diamonds

