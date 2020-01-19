A secret to help you get back to sleep! There are many evenings that I go to bed and wake up in the middle of the night. After I come back from the little boy’s room, I try to go back to sleep but can’t. I start thinking about work and all the things that I need to accomplish. I start thinking first and then begin worrying about what I have to do the next day that is critical. Then I fear that I am going to forget what I have been thinking about, work-related. When I get that point, I can never go back to sleep. Then finally, I would give up trying to go back to sleep. I would get up and get out of the bedroom, so I do not wake up my wife. She sleeps like a baby every night and never has this problem.

A secret to help you get back to sleep, write down or dictate what you are struggling with so you can relax and go to sleep.

Not sleeping enough become a real issue. By lunch, I felt exhausted because of only getting 4 to 5 hours of sleep per night.

I finally resolved the problem. My phone has an app called Notes. I dictate myself a short note on the app about what is on my mind. Then I know that the issue will not be forgotten. That relaxes me, and I can go back to sleep again. Notes is an excellent app because you can either dictate the message or type it as a text. Since I have my phone with me at all times, I use the notes app often. Once I leave myself a note, I can relax, and my brain can move on to other thoughts.

A secret to help you get back to sleep. If you are not using this Notes app, I suggest that you start soon. Maybe you can get more sleep too!

