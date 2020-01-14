Rotary Club of Lake Worth Beach

Boca Raton, FL – The Dictionary Crew strikes again, this time at Liberty Park Elementary School, Greenacres.

Pictured are our leader Phil and a recruit from the north (Jupiter Rotary) Nadine Burns and a cafeteria full of happy 3rd graders waving their dictionaries.

Rotarians Respond to Australian Brush Fires

More than 100 separate brush fires in Australia have damaged hundreds of homes and forced mass evacuations. Rotary clubs are taking action to provide immediate relief to those affected by the fires. Rotary has a Disaster Response Fund which following a natural disaster like the fires in Australia ensures we can deliver supplies, provide health care, and support rebuilding efforts. by making a donation today, you can help Rotarians respond swiftly and effectively, bringing hope to those whose lives have been affected by disaster.