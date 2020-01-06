Registration Now Open for Clerk & Comptroller’s Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding

Clerk Sharon R. Bock, Esq., to marry 40 couples during free ceremony at the National Croquet Center

Boca Raton, FL – If you’ve dreamed of getting married or renewing your wedding vows on the most romantic day of the year, the Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County is hosting a special ceremony for you.

Registration is now open for the Clerk & Comptroller’s annual Valentine’s Day group wedding, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the National Croquet Center, a beautiful wedding and event venue in the heart of Palm Beach County.

Continuing her Valentine’s Day tradition, Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock, Esq., is partnering with the National Croquet Center and other local businesses to give 40 happy couples a holiday wedding to remember.

“Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding,” Clerk Bock said. “It’s my privilege to officiate this beautiful ceremony as 40 devoted couples pledge their love and hearts to each other on the most romantic day of the year.”

Since 2011, the Croquet Center has generously donated the use of its facility for this unique event and has enlisted other local businesses to volunteer their services.

Couples can register for the ceremony by visiting mypalmbeachclerk.com/valentine. Registration will continue until all 40 spaces are filled.

Although the ceremony itself is free, couples are still required to pay for a marriage license. More information about license requirements and fees is available on the Marriage Licenses & Ceremonies section of the Clerk’s website, mypalmbeachclerk.com.

For more information about the Valentine’s Day wedding, please visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/valentine.

About the Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County

The Florida Constitution established the independent office of the Clerk & Comptroller as a public trustee, responsible for safeguarding public records and public funds. Clerk Sharon Bock is directly elected by and accountable to Palm Beach County residents. In addition to the roles of Clerk of the Circuit Court, County Recorder and Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, the Clerk & Comptroller is the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Auditor for Palm Beach County.