Pro Athletes to Make Appearances at 2020 South Florida Fair

Boca Raton, FL — To tie into the South Florida Fair’s 2020 theme of “Play Ball. Play Fair!”, professional athletes have been invited to make appearances during the fair, January 17-February 2. The Palm Beach County Sports Commission has arranged for one current and one retired athlete from the NFL to sign autographs at the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation exhibit in the Expo East Theater from noon – 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Davon Godchaux, the Miami Dolphins’s “Man of the Year,” and O.J. McDuffie, a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, will meet and greet fans and sign autographs before departing to attend the youth football camp at Orange Bowl Field at Glades Pioneer Park.

Godchaux is a current player and starting defensive linemen for the Miami Dolphins. He has been nominated for the National Football League’s “Walter Payton Man of the Year” for his commitment toward serving the community.

McDuffie spent eight years with the Miami Dolphins and is regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the franchise’s history. He became known as Dan Marino’s favorite receiver during his formative years as a member of the Dolphins. His 415 career catches are fourth all-time in Dolphins history. In 1998, he caught 90 passes, leading the NFL in that category. He is the only Dolphin to achieve this feat.

For more information on the South Florida Fair, visit the fair’s website at www.southfloridafair.com or call (561) 793-0333.

About the South Florida Fair

The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair/Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2020 South Florida Fair will kick off with its Ride-A-Thon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 and the full fair will be held Jan. 17 – Feb. 2. For more information, call (561) 793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair. com.