NFL Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

Boca Raton, FL – Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Bolt24, as it’s our goal to offer amazing experiences for all local football fans to participate in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

As the top two teams in the NFL meet in Miami for a chance to be named the next Champion and win The Vince Lombardi Trophy, fans can join the teams and officially kick-off Super Bowl LIV week at Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Bolt24, taking place at Marlins Park on Monday, January 27th at 7PM.

Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Bolt24 provides NFL fans from around the world the only opportunity to see both teams on the field together before the big game. Fans can get closer to the action than ever before, as there will be exclusive access onto the field for fans, in addition to player autograph signings, a fan moderated player interview podium and an NFL Super Bowl fan radio to follow all the players’ podium interviews.

Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased on NFL.com/SuperBowlOpeningNight. Fans should also download NFL OnePass to upgrade their experience and for the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIV.