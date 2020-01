I spent New Year’s Eve with friends, Beverly Kennedy and Judy Valanos at the Isle Casino in Pompano Beach. We dined on a delicious Prime Rib dinner and enjoyed playing a few slot machines. New Year’s Day was spent at the Wick Theater with my friend, Edith Stein seeing the show “From Bourbon St. to Big Bands” a very talented group of old time musicians and a talented singer. Very enjoyable indeed. After we enjoyed dinner at Ichiyama Buffet.