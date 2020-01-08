New Law Proposed To Ensure That Your Deliveryman Will Not Be Criminal

We live in a world where retail companies can sell and deliver products straight to your door, but is that always safe? At a retail store, you see the salesperson at checkout, you are in a public environment, you see whatever it is you are buying. When it comes to the online market, who knows who is delivering your packages to your door?

In the past, there have been many crimes involving criminal deliverymen. In Florida alone, this lack of background checks among deliverymen has been so bad that there may be a new law protecting people from those criminal deliverymen.

According to the Sun Sentinel, a bill has been filed in the Florida House known as the “Evy Udell Public Safety Act”. This act is named after a woman who was beaten and set on fire by a deliveryman in Boca Raton, Evelyn (Evy) Udell.

This law, if passed, would require companies to complete in depth background checks on delivery employees. Not only that, but if a company uses subcontracted delivery services, the company must tell customers that a subcontracted delivery worker will be giving them their package. Any company that may violate this will be convicted with a third-degree felony.