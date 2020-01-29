Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Announces Super Bowl LIVE Sustainability Partners

Boca Raton, FL – The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s (MSBHC) Ocean to Everglades (O2E) initiative has focused on highlighting South Florida’s unique and valuable environment. Through this partnership with The Everglades Foundation, Ocean Conservancy and NFL Green, MSBHC has raised awareness of the many challenges and opportunities South Florida has in order to protect our natural resources and the native wildlife that depend upon them.

In order to further its commitment to sustainability, MSBHC has partnered with several additional entities to ensure responsibility with regards to the environmental footprint at its marquee event, Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon.

“It is vital, not only to educate the public on the value of our natural resources, but that we are also responsible in our own actions onsite at Super Bowl LIVE” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “We have an obligation to ensure our guests enjoy a clean environment while we protect Miami’s beautiful Biscayne Bay.”

MSBHC has several partners who have provided sustainable goods as well as environmental-friendly services, including Clean Vibes, LLC. Clean Vibes staff arrived at Bayfront Park on January 6th and they have been working closely with the City of Miami to keep the park clean every day. “Clean Vibes is honored to be involved in this event and to work in partnership with the City of Miami Solid Waste workers to ensure a clean and green Super Bowl LIVE. We are excited to show Miami residents and all of the visitors that it is possible to have a successful recycling program at a large outdoor event.” said Anna Borofsky, founder and co-owner of Clean Vibes, LLC.

The MSBHC partners included in our sustainability efforts:

Brightline offers Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon visitors the opportunity to leave their cars at home thereby reducing emissions.

City of Miami Department of Solid Waste staff are onsite keeping the grounds clean and the trash and recyclable materials organized.

Clean Vibes is working to separate recyclable materials and garbage while diverting these materials from our waterways and landfills.

Footprint makes sustainable foodware options and can be visited Environmental Village.

FreeBee provides electric cars for getting around Miami.

Innovative Group is the MSBHC concessionaire offering the sustainable foodware selection and presenting Taste of Redland Culinary .



. Miami-Dade County Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is working closely with MSBHC Senior Events Producer, Maureen Luna, to ensure that large quantities of materials, such as astro turf, mesh and lumber are put into the public’s use post-event.

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste will convert Super Bowl LIVE’s trash into energy at its Resources Recovery Facility where 68% of Miami-Dade County’s waste is processed.



Perry Ellis produced MSBHC Volunteer uniforms using sustainable fabrics.

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon is a free-to-the-public fan festival and it will remain open on January 30-February 1. For more information go to www.miasbliv.com. Be sure to visit Environmental Village at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon to learn more about the environment!

PARTNER INFORMATION:

Brightline – www.gobrightline.com – From its inception, Brightline has been committed to implementing green initiatives across the company and has a strategic partnership with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to provide clean biodiesel to fuel the trains. The Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Brightline stations feature FPL SolarNow trees, and a solar canopy is planned for Miami, that generate clean, renewable energy the grid and shade for guests and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations are also available at all station garages. Since service began in January 2018, nearly two million residents and visitors have turned to Brightline for a stress-free car-free way to get around South Florida. During the month of February, Brightline rides will also be carbon-free as FPL purchased enough renewable energy credits to offset the carbon emissions from all trains.

City of Miami – www.miamigov.com – The City of Miami is dedicated to resilience and sustainability. The City has recently embarked on the Shores Forward in partnership with Ocean Conservancy. Through this program, the City will focus on pressing issues including: Water Quality, Marine Wildlife, Education and Outreach, Marine Debris, and Carbon Pollution. The City has also generously staffed Super Bowl LIVE with conscientious employees who are working to keep the grounds clean.

Clean Vibes – www.cleanvibes.com – Clean Vibes is a company dedicated to reducing the ecological footprint left behind in the wake of events and festivals. Throughout this week’s events, Clean Vibes will be collaborating with the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste and the Miami Dade Parks and Recreation to divert recyclable and reusable material from entering the landfills. By educating the public and providing sustainable alternatives like recycling and composting, this organization hopes to create a generation of responsible stewards for our planet. Since its inception, Clean Vibes has diverted approximately 21,000,000 pounds of waste from landfills throughout North America.

Footprint – www.footprintus.com – Footprint is a company whose mission is create a healthy planet by eliminating harmful single use plastic products. Every year, 18 billion pounds of plastics enter our oceans polluting our waterways and strangling the marine life within the ecosystem. In an innovative venture, this company has utilized fiber technologies to replace plastics with high quality foodware products that exhibit compostable, biodegradable, and recyclable options that are free of harmful PFA chemicals. Throughout the “SB LIVE” festivities, Footprint will be showcasing their sustainable products such as their fiber cooler, 6 rings for cans, meat trays, berry baskets, and paper straws, plates, and bowls.

FreeBee – www.ridefreebee.com – Freebee is a fun, green, and free travel option currently available in South Florida’s most popular neighborhoods. Freebee users enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience to and from their destinations in branded electric ‘Freebee’ cars. In addition to being an eco-friendly, fun alternative transportation option, each Freebee car hosts its own marketing campaign for a variety of clients, which includes both national brands and local businesses, thereby allowing consumers to become more familiar with each product, service, or establishment

Innovative Group – www.innovativegroup.agency – Innovative Group is a full-service experiential marketing and event management agency headquartered in Miami, Florida with team members across the nation. Its team of solutionists™—dedicated, thought-provoking, ever-evolving, and tenacious problem solvers—specialize in immersive experiential marketing programs that fuel, and even change, peoples’ perception about a brand while fostering lasting relationships and bringing communities together at every opportunity.

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces – www.miami-dade.gov – Miami-Dade Parks is the third largest county park system in the United States. In total, it is comprised of over 13,573 acres of land that includes 270 parks, and they are intent on leaving a green legacy following the festivities of the NFL’s 100th season. Throughout the season, parks will be participating in a series of initiatives that will focus on building community gardens, restoring native vegetation, and recycling.

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste – www.miamidade.gov – Miami-Dade County Resources Recovery Facility, operated by Covanta, spans 160 acres in Doral, Fl. The Waste-to-Energy plant is responsible for converting more than 3,000 tons of solid waste into 1,200 tons of biomass fuel per day. In implementing this waste-to-energy program, the facility is able to reduce the amount of trash received to only 10% of its original volume. The biomass fuel that is extracted from the waste products enables the facility to produce 77 megawatts of power to support the electrical needs of approximately 35,000 homes.

Perry Ellis – www.pery.com – Perry Ellis International is a leading global fashion house headquartered in Miami, FL. Their corporate social responsibility strategy includes taking an overall sustainable and green approach to conducting business. Many of the materials used in production are created using organic materials or recycled polyester. As the exclusive apparel provider for the Superbowl LIV Host Committee volunteer uniforms, the designs were inspired by the Miami lifestyle incorporating sustainable fabrics and performance features. It’s all part of their guiding principles to have a positive impact by being champions of conservation and environmental preservation.

